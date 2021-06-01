The changes that have reached the ITV this 2021

The ITV It is the well-known Technical Inspection of Vehicles, mandatory at the national level so that cars can circulate. In it, some critical points of the vehicles are reviewed to check their good condition and ensure that safety is at the level it should be. Every time changes are introduced in the inspections to adapt to current times and the new technologies that cars are integrating. As of June 1, 2021 Some important new ITVs come into force.

This is version 7.5.0 of the ITV Procedure Manual and introduces some important regulatory changes that affect the way they are reviewed Cars. Last year was very atypical due to the pandemic, which caused them to have to be temporarily postponed, but even so there have been a large number of users who have not passed it. Hereinafter will be subject to the following differences when they go to ITV stations.

The ABS faults will be considered a serious defect. Previously, when the anti-lock braking system had some kind of problem it was considered a minor defect, so change its severity. It will also be more important that there is a possible detachment of the rear view mirrors, a fault that was also minor and is now considered a serious defect.If the vehicle’s registration certificate is not presented, the ITV station will be able to check the data using the General Vehicle Registry of the DGT.

Another novelty in the modification of the ITV Procedure Manual is the adaptation to Brexit. Cars that come from the United Kingdom and want to be registered in Spain as of December 31, 2020 are considered vehicles from third countries. This means that they do not have the advantages of other countries within the European Economic Area and that the process will be more complex. In addition, UK Vehicle Approvals from that date they will not be valid as European homologation either.

On the other hand, it has been decided that the anti Covid-19 protocol which had already been applied at ITV stations in recent months. Hygiene and prevention measures are still present and affect at points such as that the inspector does not get into the car, but it is the user himself who is inside following his instructions. For the OBD reading it will be introduced being equipped with a PPE and for the emissions test a probe will be placed in the exhaust pipe to measure the gases.