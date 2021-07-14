The change that Rubiales will propose to Tebas for LaLiga

07/14/2021 at 11:16 AM CEST

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, has reported in the Europa Press Breakfasts that will propose a change in the LaLiga format for next season, to reduce matches and earn more income.

“In the coming days, I am going to invite Javier Tebas to try to change the format of the current League, with fewer days, neutral venues, more emotion & mldr;& rdquor;, said Rubiales.

Rubiales has set the example of playing matches in neutral venues, such as Tebas’s idea of ​​playing in Miami, and making the regular league a competition “more attractive”. Even so, to move forward the proposal has to be approved unanimously and Thebes would have to give the ‘ok’.

“We have changed the format of many competitions such as Cup, Super Cup, First RFEF, Second RFEF and the result is there. It was necessary and reduce the days they occupy in the calendar. With respect, we must propose that there be fewer days, there be more spectacle. You have to invent and capture the attention of the youngest with emotion. LaLiga has been with immobility“Rubiales commented.

“We are in a position to offer a format with fewer busy days on the calendar, that hooks people, with more emotion. As the Cup and Super Cup did. Immobility is something that the League has done and I hope Javier Tebas will love it. sit. That allows there to be neutral venues in league matches, fewer days and with more income, “he added.

“If we change the format we have to do it unanimously. We are going to propose that there be neutral venues in league games. That would be fewer days, that would generate more income. The Miami game could be studied. The teams could play inside and outside. It can be studied. Now it is not viable, because everyone plays at home and abroad and it would distort the competition, “concluded the president of the RFEF in this regard.

This says the current League-RFEF coordination agreement until 2024

The current coordination agreement between the League and the RFEF signed in 2019 and in force until 2024 establishes that “the number of participating clubs in each professional category with a limit of twenty teams in the First division and twenty-two in the Second, as well as the ascent and descent between the First and Second It will be determined by mutual agreement between the RFEF and LaLiga. Said agreement must be adopted prior to the start of the League, and cannot be modified during the course of the League “.

In another point of the coordination agreement, specifically in point six relating to matters subject to coordination between the RFEF and the League, it is clear that “The proposals on the development of the competition, final classification and determination of the winning clubs correspond to the League that will need the prior agreement of the RFEF to carry them out”.

For this purpose, according to the same agreement, “A commission will be created made up of the Secretary General of the RFEF and the person designated by the League and their respective Heads of Competitions, in order to analyze the necessary regulatory changes so that this Commission is competent for everything that is related to sporting eventualities during the competition. In case of disagreement, it will be the president of the RFEF, or body to which he delegates, who will decide finally.

Then it must be the League who gives the approval to this change of format as a previous step to any modification. Only in the event that there was a final disagreement on the format, would the president of the RFEF have this competence.