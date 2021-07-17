The change that Red Bull presents at Silverstone

Mercedes has provided an important package of novelties in an attempt to catch up with Red Bull, which has become the benchmark car in the paddock, but the Milton Keynes team wastes no time in advancing with evolutions that follow a precise line of development aerodynamic.

Dan Fallows, who is waiting to go to Aston Martin as technical director, has devised a major modification to the underside of the car, proposing a showy aerodynamic element that has taken the place of the more traditional flow diverters.

There are three “handles” that originate like many blowers with horizontal profiles of decreasing height, as viewed from the trailing edge towards the innermost part of the flat bottom.

Basically Red Bull has created an eye-catching flow conveyor to direct air away from the rear wheel to improve bottom efficiency.

For now, all the innovations introduced in the RB16B have paid off, as the team has won the last five races in a row and looks to go for more this weekend in the visit of the Formula 1 to the Silverstone circuit, a place that has been the domain of Mercedes in the era of turbo-hybrid engines.