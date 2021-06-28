The change that is coming in the AEC sector

On the other hand, the construction sector, being significantly larger, has not yet reached the levels of technological development or investment that other sectors have achieved. The digitization and implementation of technology in the construction sector is what we know as ConTech.

On VT-Lab We believe that the change in the construction sector will inevitably be accompanied by the creation of processes and procedures totally different from the traditional ones, which will be supported by new technologies that help to carry out new ” ways of doing ” in one way ‘ ‘more modern’ and adapted to the times. Specifically, we would define Industry 4.0 applied to the AEC sector, as the transformation of design, management and especially construction processes, to make them safer, more effective, efficient and productive, through the application of new methods and new technologies. It is important to point out that it is not about the application of “technology for technology’s sake”. The application of technology alone is not a differentiating factor, especially in these times, where large technology companies such as Google, Amazon or Microsoft compete fiercely to make it available to everyone.

The AEC sector has already started its own Industrial Revolution 4.0 because, among other things, it is immersed in the full development and expansion of BIM (Building Information Modeling), which will allow us to have a digital twin of the asset before laying a single brick in construction. BIM is the basis on which, in a first phase, these process changes supported by technology are taking place. Thanks to BIM, the foundations of Construction 4.0 are being carried out. This methodology basically consists of a database, a 3D Digital Replica, which in addition to being managed like any classic database, also allows to act on the digital replica of the asset in a graphic way, making it possible to act against each element that makes it up. This digital replica is useful throughout all phases of the asset’s life cycle, ensuring that all the questions carried out are traceable, editable and digitally manageable. Digitizing processes allows solutions designed in BIM to be applied anywhere in the world and therefore scalable. These characteristics are the foundations for the application and combination of other technologies such as AI, IoT, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented (AR), etc. The union of BIM with these other technologies generates a set of new solutions and business models that will radically transform the AEC sector.

Read more

VT-Lab launches VT-Platform, a web platform based on the BIM methodology and Virtual and Augmented Reality technologies, which will contribute to the development of Construction 4.0

At VT-Lab we have developed VT-Platform, combining VR / AR with BIM to tackle low productivity in the Construction sector, combining the visual power of a BIM model with the capabilities offered by VR / AR to access in an easy, natural and intuitive way to BIM data and geometry.

According to the recent report prepared by Global Deloitte Digital, RA is right now in a ” toy-stage ” and is moving towards a phase called ” tool-stage ”. The combination of BIM with VR / AR will accelerate this transition towards the use of these technologies as productivity tools. That same study affirms that approximately 74% of the world population will use RA daily as a tool in 2025. This argument is reinforced if we observe the heavy investments for its development that are being carried out by large technologies. The investment and development of BIM is taking a path parallel to that of VR and AR, its use becoming mandatory in more and more countries.

Years of profound changes await us in the sector, driven by the lack of digitization of the sector and the need to increase productivity to meet the needs of a constantly growing population. All this has been accelerated by the COVID crisis, which has highlighted the need to carry out digital processes.

VT-Lab is part of CLERHP Innovation Lab, the technology hub of CLERHP Estructuras, a company listed on BME Growth, committed to innovation and R&D and with a strong commitment to technologies such as AI, BIM or VR / AR, contributing to the much-needed digitization of the AEC sector.

For all this, both VT-Lab and CLERHP Estructuras will be leading actors in the perfect storm that is looming in the sector.