The change of tone of the Biden Administration in immigration policy that forces it to explain itself

A group of migrants from Honduras and Nicaragua, on the border between the US and Mexico, in La Joya. (Photo: Gregory Bull via AP)

He said it twice, with a warning silence in between: “Don’t come. Don’t come ”. On June 8, the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, addressed migrants who try to reach their country from the south, warning them that “if they come to the border, they will not be able to enter.” He did it on his first foreign trip, to Guatemala and Mexico, and with that strong warning for which he took the harshness of his time as a prosecutor, he questioned the goodness of Joe Biden’s new era immigration policy. Ignoring, for example, the right of anyone to request asylum and protection.

The US president made immigration an essential issue in his campaign against Donald Trump, promising to tear down policies such as the wall with Mexico, the expulsion of the Dreamers or the lock on Muslim-majority countries. In his first 100 days in office, he has tried to change things. He has achieved something, but he still has a lot to do, because there is a lot to knock down and because he needs consensus to get his rules forward. Harris’s words, which have stung even the Democratic Party itself, show that he also needs an examination of conscience and set the values ​​and rights that he is not willing to overwhelm.

The electoral program for the Biden-Harris ballot was clear: “Trump has launched a relentless attack on our values ​​and our history as a nation of immigrants … Generations of immigrants have come to this country with little more than the clothes they are wearing, the hope in their hearts, and the desire to claim their own piece of the American dream … Immigration is essential to who we are as a nation, our core values, and our aspirations for our future …

