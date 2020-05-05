In the exchange for Voit the Cardinals lost | Michael Reaves / .
In the major league world, the St. Louis Cardinals have a reputation for being right in their decisions about trade deals. However, every rule has an exception.
And the one in San Luis was the change they agreed with the New York Yankees in 2018. On that occasion the Bronx team came out on top.
The Yankees “stole” from first baseman Luke Voit, who despite injuries has given them stability in that position. He’s a power hitter, with good defense. And to achieve this, they only had to deliver two relievers: Chasen Shreve and Giovanny Gallegos.
The Cardinals can’t say they lost everything, as Gallegos had an impressive 2019 season with his 2.31 ERA.
However, the gap in the initial had to be filled with the change by Paul Goldschmidt. This could have been avoided if they had simply kept Voit in their ranks.
Instead of taking Goldschmidt, perhaps they could have added another superstar while keeping first base intact. Maybe now they would rather have done that than have Gallegos.
So far Voit has played 157 games with the Yankees, and his 35 home runs and 95 RBIs are numbers of a first baseman with an elite offense. It was somewhat of a surprise, most didn’t think he had enough plate skills to impersonate Greg Bird at New York’s first base.