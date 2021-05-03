The change of Telecinco with the galas of ‘Survivors’ that affects Jorge Javier Vázquez

Viewers of the reality show Survivors will be able to enjoy this week of one more gala by extending the broadcast, this Monday, May 3, of the program Survivors: Last Hour, which is broadcast by Telecinco.

The reason is the change in programming that Mediaset has done with the series Señoras del (h) AMPA, which from now on will be broadcast on Cuatro after low audience figures.

Last Monday, the series barely gathered in front of the television 776,000 viewers, a 6.3% audience share, for which it has been relegated to Cuatro, where it will be broadcast on Wednesdays during prime time.

The gap that remains in the Telecinco grid as a result of the departure of the series will continue to be occupied by Survivors, which will be broadcast from 10 p.m. to 12.15 a.m.informs Vertele.

This change too will affect presenter Jorge Javier Vázquez, which from now on will accompany Lara Álvarez, until now alone in charge of the summary of the Monday program.

As with other galas such as Thursday’s, also presented by Vázquez, the program will have collaborators who will interview live from Honduras to Antonio Canales placeholder image, the first contestant permanently expelled from reality.

In this way, the format will feature this week four finery: Monday (Survivors: Last Hour), Tuesday (Survivors: No Man’s Land), the gala on Thursday and Sunday (Survivors: Honduras Connection).