The change in trend of cryptocurrencies: to the green and from the hand of Amazon. By Esther Bourgeois

In the midst of central bank meetings where the ECB pronounced last week reaffirmed its ultra-accommodative trend and all eyes are on the US Federal Reserve and its meeting these days, cryptocurrencies continue to play an important role for investors.

And it is that although we have recently experienced a downward trend of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, this week they have started on the right foot.

In fact, eToro market analyst Simon Peters notes about digital tokens: “They made an impressive breakout on Monday morning, defying recent investor pessimism. At the time of writing this comment, Bitcoin has gone from trading around $ 34,000 over the weekend to surpassing $ 39,000. The cryptoassets traded at $ 29,504 on Wednesday and is now up 32%, ”he pointed out just a day ago.

But the green in the price has not only affected bitcoin, as Peters explains that Ethereum has also rebounded higher. “After hitting a low of $ 1,730 on Tuesday, ETH is now trading at around $ 2,385, an increase of 38%.”

Amazon, the compelling reason

The eToro insider notes that this bullish “rally” is due to news over the weekend that Amazon is looking to expand its presence in crypto assets, with the news that it was hiring a cryptocurrency and blockchain leader.

“Amazon’s timid move has shaken the crypto markets. The firm is the world’s largest e-commerce, web hosting and streaming provider. In its full-year 2020 results, it posted revenue of $ 386 billion. The implication that part of this income could be captured by crypto payments in the future could be profound for the markets, “he clarifies and insists that, although it is too early to definitively affirm,” Amazon’s announcement could resemble the breakdown of prices triggered by PayPal’s announcement that it would accept Bitcoin on its platform in October 2020. When PayPal made its announcement, bitcoin was languishing around $ 11,700, but the subsequent bull run took the crypto asset to an all-time high of $ 63,346. ”.

Esther bourgeois