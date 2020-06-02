The YanHass pollster analyzed how consumption habits have changed due to the new activities and routines generated by the quarantine and shows that, although it has been a difficult stage for companies and stores, the “post coronavirus” reopening stage may be an opportunity for sectors if they adapt to the new dynamics and buying habits.

The shopkeepers consider that during the quarantine they did not feel support from the suppliers or distributors that favored their activity during the quarantine, so they consider that there has been disinterest in the lack of promotion initiatives, payment flexibilities and activities that favor prices .

With the measures taken by the emergency, the shopkeepers have been open to use digital messaging and billing channels, of which the speed, organization and ease in providing the service stand out.. However, they are still not enough when they want to do promotions or show catalogs, a factor that they consider can affect business dynamics.

Buyers’ habits have also changed due to the new measures. The main trend when buying is to look for the lowest prices. This trend increased by 20% compared to purchases made before quarantine, reaching 35%; 28% of buyers have not changed the brands they buy their usual products from (decreased 15%).

There are also buyers who like to explore and try new products, these were presented in 14% (rose 4%); Maximizing buyers, those who compare products by price / quality, decreased 7 percentage points, leaving 12%, compared to 11% of practical buyers, which does not compare products, with a decrease of 2%.

For YanHass, the polling company, the circumstances of the quarantine tested the fidelity of the buyers to their products and to the purchases they made automatically. “They became more price conscious and opened up to trying new brands and products. They left the price / quality comparison a little aside, either choosing by price, novelty and satisfying the need for practicality and convenience ”.

According to the pollsters, this may be an opportunity to maintain the exploration and openness of the buyers, to boost and innovate the businesses in the post-Covid phase.

Likewise, the search for well-being during the pandemic stands out, since 92% of those surveyed expressed concern about taking care of their physical and mental health.

The survey shows that in the generated routine Due to isolation, practices have been created to manage stress and emotional tension. Of the respondents, 55% have sought spiritual connection (social and therapeutic purposes), 54% are looking for options for cleaning the body (they are looking for physically guided physical activities in a virtual way) and 69% have carried out hobbies and personal hobbies (they are willing to receive virtual medical check-ups).

In the same way, telework has impacted productivity and the daily administration of work and personal time. Among those, the mix between work, social and entertainment, difficulty maintaining concentration and difficulty closing tasks at set times.

66% of the respondents have considerably modified the times for getting up and going to bed, and have identified distractors in the development of daily tasks: 9% WhatsApp, 15% TV shows and series, 69% social networks.

This behavior, according to the pollster, shows the need to establish well-being and health practices “especially since social isolation and the pandemic have only maximized risks, which were already manifesting themselves as a trend, in relation to devices, content and online scenarios” .

Manufacturing sector

According to the survey, conditions in the industrial sector remain unfavorable, despite the partial recovery in May: production and new orders fell sharply. However, the rate of decline decreased in relation to that of April, and input cost inflation peaked in 55 months.

On the other hand, Private companies have been strengthened by entering a new stage of “recovering the jobs lost due to the coronavirus” and generating new jobs. Actions are shown to recover the low level of citizen confidence in companies (35%), strategies for building a business culture and monitoring the interests and motivators of the “post pandemic” stage.

39% of respondents have a good or very good image of entrepreneurs, 67% have a good or very good image of entrepreneurs, 75% think that there should be more entrepreneurs in Colombia, 60% consider that there are many obstacles to start a business and 81% would rather be an entrepreneur than an employee.

