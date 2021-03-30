“The change in Barcelona has been good for me”

03/29/2021 at 8:12 PM CEST

Jorge Cuenca is one of the center-backs who aim higher in Spanish football. At 21, he is shining with Spain under-21 in the European Championship held in Slovenia and Hungary and this Tuesday he will continue to start against the Czech Republic to close the pass to the quarterfinals to be played in June.

Cuenca is shining in Almería, on loan from Villarreal, and it is a fixed for Luis de la Fuente. Barça sold it in the summer to the yellow team for 2.5 million, plus another 4 in variables. Of course, a buyback option and 20 percent of the profits from a future sale are saved.

The player explained that the leap to professional football and highly demanding “It has done me very well, I have changed my scene, I have found a different football and I am very happy& rdquor ;.

Cuenca ex aware that “a championship like this is a showcase, everyone wants to show themselves to Europe. These championships are seen by the biggest clubs and we want to do a good job & rdquor ;.

“The football of little ones without VAR”

Spain has not yet conceded a goal in the Eurocup, something they consider “vital“and remarked that” the team is very involved and committed to defend together. “

The European Under-21 is disputed without VAR, something that Cuenca appreciates. Almería, his club, was seriously affected this Saturday by a controversial penalty in the discount against Leganés, and his coach José Gomes, rode in anger. Cuenca is happy to play this tournament without VAR: “It’s going back to football when I was little, I like. In certain controversial situations they can benefit or harm you more, but a little old football is good for us & rdquor ;.