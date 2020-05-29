Kansas City southpaw could make it to the Bronx | John Sleezer / .
If a deal is struck and the 2020 season is played in the MLB, one thing is for sure: The New York Yankees will need a pitcher.
The situation of several of their starters in the starting rotation is well known and to this is added the high probability of advancing to the postseason.
That is why it will be essential to get an arm that is capable of taking starts, but also pretending to be a long reliever. And that may be Mike Montgomery.
Royals left-hander (and #Cubs legend) Mike Montgomery is confident MLB owners and players will reach a deal to conduct a season in 2020.
The Kansas City Royals left-hander is an option. At 29 years old, he will face his sixth season in the Major Leagues. In 2019 he left numbers 3-9 and 4.45 ERA. Of his 33 appearances, 13 went as a starter and struck out 69 opponents in 91.0 innings.
Not only would he be a cheap pitcher for the Yankees, he would also give them a chance to part with Clint Frazier, a young player whose offense can help Kansas City, but who has no room in the mules’ outfield.
But Frazier has value, so the Royals will also have to say goodbye to one of their prospects on farms that don’t offer many options.
Carlos Hernández is in the top 10 of Kansas City promises and may be the chosen one. At 23 years old, Venezuelan law is still in advanced A class, but it comes from having a year of much progress.