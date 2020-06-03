Wade Miley is an effective pitcher who would like mules in the Bronx | Ron Vesely / .
While the New York Yankees have a fearsome offense on paper, the lack of depth in their starting pitching is also notable. There are questions regarding the injury of Luis Severino, the suspension of Domingo Germán and the uncertainty of the return of James Paxton.
Against this background, an interesting arm would be that of Wade Miley, who is a militant with the Cincinnati Reds. Brian Cashman’s office has what it takes to make a lefty that would be mutually beneficial.
Breaking down the Yankees ’young pitchers, who will now have to contribute a year early: https://t.co/9cdCrKiw4S @bykristieackert pic.twitter.com/tbJq9KWlyj
– NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) June 2, 2020
Its 2019 statistics justify a transfer proposal. 14-6 record, 3.98 ERA, 140 strikeouts in 167.1 innings with 33 starts with the Houston Astros. Undoubtedly a nine-season pitcher who has a veteran’s label.
A shortened MLB season will present a wacky schedule, which could change how the #Yankees deploy their pitchers. Get ready for the return of bullpen games: https://t.co/EWSJtSPcQS
– Pinstripe Alley (@pinstripealley) June 3, 2020
Of course, the player or perhaps the players that they must offer are of quality because the Reds also want to compete immediately. J.A. Happ would be an interesting piece. He didn’t go wrong last year, but Miley would be an improvement. Record of 12-8 and 140 strikeouts in 30 starts from the mound to locate it mid-rotation.
Wade Miley’s Changeup was super effective in keeping hitters off balance⚖
592 Thrown (19.9% Useage)
✴ 9.6mph slower than 4SFB
✴ 1.4mph slower than 2018
30 SO
11 BB
.194 xBA?
.267 xSLG
.232 xwOBA?
37.8 Whiff%?
27.6 PutAway%?
Sub 4.00-ERA around pick 505? #RotoBaller pic.twitter.com/TNHyDFztMw
– RotoBaller MLB (@RotoBallerMLB) May 25, 2020
In case of not convincing Happ or keeping him for a trio of lefties, the Yankees could offer Tyler Wade, Luis Avilán or Clint Frazier himself, but for the latter they would have to ask for something more, given his talent and youth.