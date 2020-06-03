June 17 is the day on the UEFA calendar. It will be the day that the Executive Committee meets and decides when and where the final phase of the Champions League and Europa League is played, which are still to be finished. With the main European leagues about to start, the top two continental competitions want to be ready in early August, when they should resume. Even so, now we just need to know in what format.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted UEFA’s plans for deadlines and venues. Gdansk, which hosted the final of the Europa League, seems to be maintained but we will see what happens with Istanbul, which initially falls as the venue for the Champions League final. And there comes Lisbon, which is postulated as the city in charge of hosting the final and, if necessary, the final to eight. This is what UEFA works with now. The Champions wants to finish the laps of the round of 16 and introduce this new format, which would force the quarterfinals, semifinals and final to be played in one game.

Da Sousa, hopeful

The President of the Republic of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo da Sousa, assured that “I have the feeling that we can still have good news in terms of international football in Portugal in August & rdquor ;. Other venues such as the Wanda Metropolitano have also been surveyed. The fact is that UEFA seems to want a single venue to be able to implement a format that has never happened in the Champions League. On June 17 the Executive Committee could give the green light to this new project. We will see how the negotiations end.

