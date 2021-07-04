The champions of Spain amateur

Press release

The Municipal Sports pavilion hosted the men’s finals of the 2021 Palencia Elite Spanish Championships on Saturday night.

There was a great show and once again there was a very good influx of fans in the stands.

Martin Molina took the Gold in -52 kg after beating the points, by unanimous decision, a brave Álex Tirado, representative of Castilla La Mancha. Showy fight and high level of a Molina who participated in this tournament as an independent. The Bronzes went to the Catalan Thomas Castejón and to the Basque Xabi Urrutikoetxea.

The category of -57 kg it was for Gabriel Escobar, who came to the tournament as an independent and who defeated Johan González, representative of the Basque Country, by unanimous decision. Escobar will travel to Tokyo soon and did a very serious match while Johan made it clear that he is a name to follow. The Bronze medals went to Joan Manuel Torres, from Asturias, and to the Navarrese Raúl Escudero.

The Canary Javier Barroso took the Gold in -60 kg after beating the points, by unanimous decision, Ronny Tirado from Madrid who, as many point out, made a Gold match. The Bronzes went to the Catalan Eduardo Torres and to the Riojan Ander Sánchez.

On -63 kg the Andalusian took the Gold Jaime Romero, which has starred in a sensational tournament. He defeated Catalan Kevin Camacho by unanimous decision in a very tactical duel. Bronzes for Zizou Chaoui, from La Rioja, and for Jael Enrique Montero from Madrid.

Sebastian Pinoargote was the winner in -69 kg. The Catalan representative defeated the Galician Aarón González by unanimous decision. In this category the Bronzes went to the Valencian Ismael Conde and to Alexis García, from Castilla y León.

Miguel Cuadrado took the Gold in -75 kg. The one from Castilla y León beat the points, by unanimous decision, to the Murcian representative Pablo Coy in a tense fight. The Bronze medals went to the Andalusian Abel Román and to the Galician David Álvarez who, by the way, liked him a lot throughout the tournament.

Carlos Alberto Lamela, Catalonia, was the winner in -81 kg after beating the points, by split decision, a fantastic Francisco Javier Mejías in a very close duel. Bronzes for Manuel Varela, from Castilla y León, and for Almahdi Timothy from Madrid.

Enmanuel Reyes Pla champion was crowned in -91 kg defeating Madrid Javier Domínguez Sevillano. Unanimous decision. The Galician representative proved to be prepared to go all out for the Tokyo Olympics. The Bronze medals went to the Andalusian Alejandro Pérez and Alejandro Carretero from Extremadura.

+91 kg was dominated by Ayoub ghadfa, Madrid, which defeated the Canarian representative Makhtar Diop by unanimous decision. Very interesting combat. Álex Leautaud, Catalonia, and the Valencian David Romero won the Bronze medals.

Catalonia has been the team champion.