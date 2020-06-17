It’s official: the Champions it will be resolved with a ‘final to eight’ to be held from 12 to 23 of the same month in Lisbon. UEFA has made it official on Wednesday that the resolution of the highest European competition will be a single match and will take place in the Portuguese capital. Of course, first the pending knockout stages of the round of 16 will have to be resolved, which will be on August 7 or 8 with a stadium to be confirmed.

UEFA will confirm in the next few days whether the pending round of 16 second leg matches in which they are immersed Real Madrid and Barcelona, will be in the corresponding stadiums or also in Portugal. The agency has proposed that the remaining eight teams to qualify for quarters play on neutral ground also on Portuguese soil (Porto, Guimaraes and Lisbon) the second leg remaining. These duels will be played on August 7 or 8.

The only Spanish team that is assured of its presence in the ‘final eight’ in Lisbon is Atlético de Madrid, who left the recent champion, Liverpool, in the gutter. Leipzig, PSG and Atalanta They are the rest of the teams that will be in Lisbon.

Match dates

– Manchester City-Real Madrid: August 7/8. (Stage to be determined)

– Lyon-Juventus: August 7/8. (Stage to be determined)

– Barcelona-Naples: August 7/8. (Stage to be determined)

– Bayern-Chelsea: August 7/8. (Stage to be determined)

– Quarterfinals: August 12, 13, 14 and 15.

– Semifinals: August 18 and 19.

– End: Sunday, August 23.

The Europa League in Germany

For their part, the German cities of Duisburg, Gelsenkirchen, Düsseldorf and Cologne will host the ‘F8’ of the Europa League. Sevilla and Getafe, the two representatives of Spanish football, must play their knockout round against Roma and Inter in a single match at the venue to be confirmed.

Finally, Bilbao and San Sebastián will host from August 21 to 30 the final phase of the women’s Champions League, for which Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid are classified, to which they matched the draw for the quarterfinals. The European Super Cup will be held on September 24 in Budapest.