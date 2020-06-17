Wednesday June 17, 2020

The UEFA determined that the decisive rounds of the Champions League will be played in a single venue, this as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic that affects the world. The final for the ‘Orejona’ will be held on August 23 in Portugal, to the detriment of the original venue, Istanbul.

Uncertainty is over. The Champions League already has a definition for its decisive instances, since the governing body of European football has determined that the maximum club trophy of the ‘old continent’ will return to its defining instances with sole venue: Portugal.

Lisbon will host from the quarterfinals onwards, instances that will be resolved for the first time to a single match. From the round of the best eight to the final they will be played in the Portuguese capital, which will have the last duel on August 23 next.

It must be remembered that in principle the headquarters for the defining party was designated for Istanbul, however the Turks gave up organizing the meeting as it had to be held behind closed doors due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

For this reason, from the quarterfinals onwards they will be played from the second week of August at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa in Benfica and the José Alvalade Stadium in Sporting Lisboa. It must be remembered that PSG, Leipzig, Atlético Madrid and Atalanta are already classified for the round of the eight best.

While the pending round of 16 (07 and 08/08) will seek to complete by crawling the seats of Manchester City against Real Madrid, Barcelona against Napoli, Bayern against Chelsea and Juventus against Olympique Lyon. In case of not being able to play them at home, the stadiums Do Dragao del Porto and Afonso Henriques de Guimarães will be available.