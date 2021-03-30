The Champions League tie between Porto and Chelsea will be played at Sánchez Pizjuán

The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán It is the place chosen by UEFA to play the two quarter-final matches of the Champions League Come in Chelsea and Port. Due to the travel restrictions imposed in Portugal and the United Kingdom by the Covid-19, which already affected the duels of the round of 16 in its day, the highest body of European football has chosen Seville as the stadium to solve this tie as as announced by the Portuguese club.

“The UEFA has confirmed that the two quarterfinals of the Champions League between the Port and the Chelsea will be played in the stadium Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville », the Portuguese team reported in a statement on its official website. The first leg with Porto at home will take place on April 7, while the return leg will be six days later, on April 13.

“The UEFA thanks to Port and to Chelsea their support and close cooperation, as well as to the Portuguese Football Federation, the English Federation, the Spanish Federation and Seville for their help and their agreement to organize the matches, “said the governing body of European football in a statement. It should be remembered that the winner of this tie will be seen in the semifinals with the winner of the duel between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The Portuguese government on Monday extended the suspension of flights with the United Kingdom until April 15 to limit the spread of new variants of Covid-19. There are exceptions for medical emergencies or for residents of the two countries, but not for top-level athletes.

For this same reason, portuguese team, which has many footballers playing for English clubs, had to play its qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Azerbaijan (1-0 in favor of the Portuguese) last week in the Italian city of Turin.

In the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions against him Atlético de Madrid, the Chelsea he had to play the game in Bucharest, due to the sanitary restrictions then in place between Spain and the United Kingdom, before playing the second leg at his stadium in London a month later.

Last year, the UEFA had to reshape the Champions League by establishing for the first time a final tournament that brought together in Portugal the last eight teams in contention with quarterfinals and semifinals in a single game, before the final, won by Bayern Munich against Paris SG ( 1-0).