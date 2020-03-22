The Champions League match that hastened the expansion of the coronavirus in Italy

It was a historic match. No one wanted to miss the feat of Atalanta. For the first time since its founding, the humble set of Bergamo they had been classified Champions League round of 16 and all his fans wanted to be in it San Siro to witness an unforgettable day.

The February 19, 2020 there was a massive mobilization from Bergamo to Milan. Over 45,000 followers they moved overland to the north of Italy to encourage their players. Many chose to travel in their own vehicle, but many others chose the trains and buses that left full in search of the illusion.

The quality of Papuan Gomez and the goals of Hateboer (two), Ilicic Y Freuler sealed a perfect win, which was only overshadowed by the discount of Cheryshev. Each scream, each hug and each kiss from fans of the Atalanta It could become the main focus of contagion for the coronavirus. “The game was a month ago. The times coincide. It is the ideal environment for the virus. Thousands of people, less than two centimeters away, between screams, hugs and collective euphoria. It is likely that a few asymptomatic people attended that game“The local immunologist doctor told the Italian press Francesco Le Forche.

Naturally, in that international commitment there were also Spanish sympathizers. It is estimated that 2,500 Valencia fans watched the defeat of their team from the stands. They could also become the bridge for the COVID-19 virus so that the pandemic could spread throughout the Iberian country.

It is a hypothesis that is covered by the numbers that currently haunt the small European city. The 3,500 confirmed cases of a population of 120,000 inhabitants reflect the high percentage of those infected in Bergamo.

The rematch was played behind closed doors (as a preventive measure) and the 4 to 3 at the request of the Atalanta confirmed the Italian superiority for the combined led by Gian Piero Gasperini is installed in the quarterfinals of the most coveted event in Europe.

The silent Mestalla couldn’t stop what spread in Milan. The Valencian institution reported that a large part of its staff contracted the coronavirus (among them Ezequiel Garay) and the suspension of football was a measure as accurate as necessary. “Despite the strict measures adopted by the club, distancing the staff from the work environment and the general public, The latest results show that the inherent exposure to parties has caused around 35% of positive cases.“Reported the press department of the Valencia in an official statement.

Irony of fate number one: the happiest day in the life of Atalanta could be the one that caused the pain and the obligatory isolation that the inhabitants of Bergamo.

Irony of fate number 2: the animal that represents the Valencia is a bat, the placental mammal that originated the COVID-19 virus in China and soon crossed borders to settle worldwide.