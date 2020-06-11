The UEFA It would be considering, as the Bild newspaper advances, that the end of the next edition of the Champions League to be played with public. The hypothesis of work of the maximum European organism would be, undoubtedly, with a reduced capacity to comply with the security measures that oblige to maintain the coronavirus pandemic, but it would already be a very outstanding decision.

06/09/2020

Act at 20:26

CEST

The aforementioned newspaper had previously announced that UEFA is contemplating a final to eight to be played in Portugal to solve the calendar problems that the Covid-19 has created and now it advances that in the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee on June 17 Other momentous decisions will be made for this edition of the Champions League.

With the major European leagues very close to resuming (only the Bundesliga is already being played), now the main focus has been on European competitions. Following Istanbul’s announcement not to host a final without an audience, the Executive Committee must decide whether, for example, to host an eight final; If Lisbon (the favorite), Frankfurt or Madrid (which has been offered at the last minute) are the new venue for the final and, undoubtedly, the highlight at the moment, playing it with or without an audience.

The presence of fans in the chosen stadium, according to Bild, is the great decision of UEFA. There must be very specific circumstances to ensure the health of the citizens of the city, but also of the followers who move. It would be a final, in case of finally approving the presence of the public, with a reduced capacity to guarantee security measures that have been set to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Everything is to be decided, but UEFA is not ruling out a fan final at the stadium, much less.