The Champions League final will be played in Saint Petersburg

07/16/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

UEFA has already announced the venues where the next editions of the Champions League will be decided. This year’s final will be played in St. Petersburg, Russia. Istanbul, which was the city that had to host the one last year and which was finally played in Porto, stays with 2023.

The stadium that hosted the final of the Eurocup and that brings such good memories to Barça fans, Wembley, will be in 2024 and on the 25th, the final of the highest European competition will move to Munich, to play at the Allianz Arena.

The group draws, both this year and the next, whether for Champions, Europe or Conference League, will also be held in Istanbul at the end of August.