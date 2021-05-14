The Champions League final will be in Porto and with an audience on May 29

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at the Estadio do Dragão in Porto on May 29 at 9:00 p.m., instead of at the Atatürk in Istanbul, to allow the attendance of 6,000 fans from each team, as reported by UEFA on Thursday.

“After the decision of the British Government to include Turkey in its red list of travel destinations for COVID-19, the celebration of the final there would have meant that none of the club fans could travel to the match,” said the agency through a statement.

“After a year without the fans entering the stadiums, UEFA thought that everything possible had to be done so that the fans of the two finalist teams could attend,” he added.

This has been joined by the offer of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and the Portuguese authorities to organize the match.

UEFA has made “exhaustive efforts” to obtain the necessary exemptions to the United Kingdom’s quarantine, without achieving it and has appreciated the work of both the English Federation (FA) and the authorities to “try to make it happen”.

With Portugal being a green list destination for England, fans and players attending the final will not have to go through quarantine upon their return home.

UEFA regrets and appreciates “the work that the Turkish football authorities have done over the past two years to ensure the success of the final in Istanbul” and will urgently explore future opportunities for the Turkish capital.

The capacity of the Porto stadium in the final will be confirmed “in due course in collaboration with the authorities and the federation …

