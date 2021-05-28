The Champions League final comes with devalued strikers

This Saturday the final of the UEFA champions league in Portugal for the second consecutive year, this time with English finalists and at the Estadio do Dragão. This match will present the curiosity to see the Manchester City Y Chelsea fc with international forwards who have not been able to respond.

Guardiola plays with a 4-3-3 system at Manchester City and the center forward used is Kevin De Bruyne, who is a mixed midfielder now converted to a “false 9”. It has given him results and that is why he does not plan to change that formula to seek the Orejona against the Londoners. Bernardo Silva has also occupied that place.

This movement has two hierarchy forwards without options such as Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero and Gabriel Jesús, who are selected from Argentina and Brazil respectively. Agüero, who will wear the English team’s uniform for the last time, has only played six games in the Champions League and scored two goals. Whereas Jesus presents exactly the same numbers as his attacking partner.

De Bruyne has six goals and 12 assists to establish himself as the club’s most valuable player in the Champions League.

A similar situation happens at Chelsea FC

On the blue side, his coach Thomas Tuchel has backed the German Timo Werner, the most expensive signing of a Teutonic player to another league, and it has not been reciprocated as expected. The 25-year-old forward has been able to record only four goals in 11 games, he also gave two assists.

While Frenchman Olivier Giroud presents a better performance, but his goals were in the Group Stage. He has six cries in eight challenges and four of them were on December 2, 2020 against Sevilla for matchday 5 of Group E.

In the knockout phase he could only score in the first leg of the round of 16 against Atlético Madrid. Then he did not receive any more clear opportunities from Tuchel to shine in the Champions League.

Both Werner and Giroud will play Euro 2021.

