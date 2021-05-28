The Champions, in ‘Final Four’ format

UEFA continues to revolve around its head in order to modernize the current Champions League. And there is an idea that has been around for a long time and that now, in the hours before the Champions League final, has come to light. According to the ‘New York Times’, the highest European football organization is thinking of ‘copying’ other competitions such as the Euroleague and making a ‘Final Four’ for the Champions League, with semifinals and final in a single match and in the same campus.

It would be something similar to what happened in the Champions League last season, where the pandemic forced the construction of a bunker in Lisbon, where the entire final phase of the competition was played. On that occasion, UEFA saw how the formula was successful in the media, so it would be thinking of repeating it for future editions.

In addition, it would not be just three football matches (semifinals and final), but the idea of ​​the organization is to create a “Champions week”, where in addition to sports there would also be concerts, events and all kinds of activities for fans to travel to the headquarters and could enjoy everything that surrounds the purely football show.

For now, the clubs do not have a firm proposal from UEFA, but it is a sketch of something that could take shape in the coming months and that could be established for future editions of the Champions League.