The champion is back and with a new crown

Photo: Supplied

By Yesica Palmetta

In an important clash for world women’s boxing, Hanna Gabriels conquered the vacant light heavyweight belt of the World Boxing Association by defeating Mexican Martha Lara Gaytán by technical knockout. In this way, the Costa Rican “Amazon” accumulates five titles to her credit after a forceful presentation on Saturday night at the Fiesta Casino in San José, Costa Rica.

Concern for an old arm injury was quickly forgotten and gave way to the first round. Maintaining the plan of taking the fight from long distance and making the greatest range prevail along with a good physical condition, Gabriels effortlessly resolved a fight that was thought to be longer due to the record of the fighter Gaytán who was overwhelmed by the forceful discharge. of the champion.

With the pleasure of being able to perform in front of his people in the country where she was born, Gabriels celebrated a great return to the ring after a long period of inactivity and expressed that it feels good to go in search of all the other heavyweight division champions. and semi heavy to become the best pound for pound.

The Costa Rican extended the record to 21 wins with 12 knockouts, 2 setbacks and 1 draw. While she continues to be the World Boxing Association super welterweight champion, she now stands at 175 pounds to go all over again.