The champion Deportes Tolima kicks off the defense of the title with a victory

The champion Deportes Tolima started the defense of the Colombian league title on Monday with a 1-0 victory over Deportivo Pereira on the first day of the Clausura Tournament, led by América de Cali and Millonarios after beating 3-1 at Junior de Barranquilla and Deportivo Pasto, respectively.

During the day, in which 24 goals were scored, Atlético Nacional squandered a 0-2 in favor in the first half on Sunday and ended up drawing 2-2 with Envigado, while Deportivo Cali won 1-2 with a goal in the last minute to Independiente Santa Fe in Bogotá.

Deportes Tolima beat Pereira with a score by striker Juan Fernando Caicedo, a figure in the final of the previous championship against Millonarios, in the 80th minute.

The 32-year-old veteran striker scored the winning goal, which reflected his team’s dominance throughout the game, taking advantage of a filtered pass from winger Anderson Plata and defeating goalkeeper Harlen Castillo heads-up.