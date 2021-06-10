The champion Cruz Azul does not count in Liga MX; Board of owners still does not recognize the new board

The current champion of the Mexican Soccer in Liga MX, they have no voice or vote in decision-making for the Opening 2021, The Cruz Azul Machine still does not have a representative of its board of directors in the famous meeting of owners that takes place between the owners of the 18 teams of the highest circuit.

According to information revealed on the Mediotiempo portal, the last meeting of owners of the Liga MX teams was attended by Álvaro Dávila, director of Cruz Azul, but without being able to speak or cast a vote in each one of the proposals.

In this meeting, topics such as the number of untrained players in Mexico, the elimination of the away goal in the Liguilla, the group of Necaxa investors and the changes in the fines for the last of the table of positions in the percentage were discussed.

Álvaro Dávila is not yet recognized as a representative of the Cruz Azul board of directors before Liga MX, all this after the controversial departure of Guillermo ‘Billy’ ‘Álvarez and his son Robin, who appeared as representatives of the celestial institution before the league.

