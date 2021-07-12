The ‘champagne war’ between Putin and France already threatens to reach the WTO

France has decided that it will attend the World Trade Organization (WTO) if the Russian government continues to reject champagne imports. As the Gallic country has declared the new law soviet You try to undermine your world famous brand.

The Russian authorities have taken forward, since the beginning of this week, legislation so that the producers of “champagne” change the name of their product, replacing it with “sparkling wine“in their bottles. That same statute states that the soviet champagne be classified in the same way.

Charles Goemaere, general director of the Champagne Committee, has declared that this measure means, in practice, not being able to export the product to Russia since changing the labels of the bottles, which are about to be shipped, would be a technical and economic challenge, according to CNBC.

Last year alone, producers sold € 2.6 billion worth of champagne. Its main buyers were United Kingdom, United States and Japan, while the Soviet country was only its fourteenth world importer.

The French Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, has stated that they are “waiting to reach an agreement. And he added that” otherwise, we will take the matter before the WTO and the EU. Beyond the bilateral issue, it is a matter of principle: it is not possible to accept violations of common WTO rules. “

“Russia’s new bill is, of course, designed to support domestic producers,” explained Fredrik Erixon, director of the European Center for International Political Economy (ECIPE) to CNBC. Erixon has indicated that what the Putin government intends is to “defend” and “protect” the national wine production. With this, the Soviet country has tried to enhance the so-called champagne of Stalin, ‘Sovetskoye Shampanskoye‘as a patriotic gesture.

However, Erixon added that “unless a bilateral solution is found soon, I am sure the EU will file a complaint. The protection of geographical indications is a central pillar of EU trade policy and there is a risk that other countries will follow Russia’s lead if it sticks. “