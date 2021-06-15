The Chameleon rumored as Kraven’s movie villain

The movie kraven the hunter, which in the last month has added a protagonist with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and a release date for January 2023, could already have a villain. This is stated by The Illuminerdi medium in a new rumor that place the Chameleon as a villain which Kraven will face in his solo film. It is not specified if he will be the only villain, but it is said that he will have one important presence in the film.

This news has a greater scope, and is that this villain was the same one that sounded a few weeks ago as the villain that we would see in the film that was being prepared for Black Cat, which would also be part of the Marvel Universe of Sony Pictures films. To make matters worse, the Chameleon himself has been seen in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, although not as a villain or as we know him in the comics, more almost as a cameo or reference, played by Numan Acar.

Sony Pictures is currently looking for a actor in his thirties to play the role of the villain Chameleon.

In the comics, Dmitri Smerdyakov is a Russian-born disguise master who, usually through the use of advanced technology, is able to manipulate his physical appearance at will. He was one of the first villains that Spider-Man faced in the comics. It should also be noted that Kraven and the Chameleon have joined forces in the past to confront Spider-Man, even in a comic from decades ago it was revealed that they were half brothers.

Given the links of both characters in the comics, the appearance of the Chameleon in a Kraven movie could be adapted in many ways, even as a first way for the two to intersect, for tomorrow to join forces for what the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

The film is produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Its management falls into the hands of JC Chandon. At the moment, only Taylor-Johnson is in the cast to play Kraven. Theatrical release on January 13, 2023.

Via information | The Illuminerdi