In a new remote session, the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation gave a half sanction to the bill of Knowledge Economy, which must now go to the Senate. With 246 votes in favor, the initiative plans to maintain the benefits of reducing the rate of income tax and on the payment of employer contributions and aims to facilitate access for small and medium-sized companies to the promotion regime.

« We want jobs to double in ten years, » he said optimistically. Pablo Carro, Cordovan deputy and leader of the CTA, after the new Law of Knowledge Economy was discussed after several weeks of waiting. And in that direction, he projected that in a decade there could be a million jobs in the sector and that exports could rise from 8 to 15%.

On January 1 of this year, a law passed, also by consensus, on the end of Mauricio Macri’s term was to enter into force. However, the government of Alberto Fernández left it inactive with the approval of the emergency in December. Anyway, he sent a new project to Congress, in which deputies from the ruling party and the opposition worked together with the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas; the Secretary of Industry, Ariel Schale; and María Apólito, undersecretary of Knowledge Economy. The main change was the benefit for micro, small and medium enterprises. In addition, the gender perspective was added, with more benefits for companies that incorporate women, the disabled and transgender people.

Karina Banfi, radical of Together for Change, recalled in the precinct that the previous law was passed in the Senate on May 28 of last year. « These companies are part of the future we want to promote, » he said, while highlighting the federal character. As an example, he pointed out that a person living in Tilcara (Jujuy) could work for a company based in the Federal Capital. Likewise, he asked for tax benefits so that companies settle in Argentina and not in other countries.

Despite the agreement in this initiative, Banfi warned: « If they are going to expropriate companies, they will not find us there, we will be on the side of honking ». « The private sector is an ally, this is not ideological, » he said.

In another brief but forceful speech, the deputy Guillermo Martinez, of the Front of All of Santa Fe, assured that this law is superior to the previous one. Noting that « there was a great task of consensus », he highlighted not only the tax benefits, but « the great novelty that is the creation of the Knowledge Economy Promotion Fund », which « was not in law 27,506 ». The same opinion on the advisory council that will implement the law. « Thanks to the consensus it has been improved and enriched, » he said of the joint work with the opposition.

« This topic allows us to talk about the post-pandemic. Software, computer services, biotechnology, industry 4.0, nanotechnology, have a lot to contribute, « Martínez said of some of the activities that the future standard reaches.

The new law, which will now pass to the Senate for its approval, aims to facilitate access by SMEs to the promotion regime. The condition is that 70% of your total turnover during the last year is generated from these activities.

One of the benefits is that companies can convert into a transferable tax credit bond, for a single time, 70% of the employer contributions they have paid to the social security system. That percentage may rise to 80% in the event that companies hire women, transsexuals and people with disabilities, among others.

It also stipulates a 60% reduction in the total amount of the Income Tax and the creation of a « Trust Fund for the Promotion of the Knowledge Economy » and a « Consultative Council of the Knowledge Economy Promotion Regime » .

On the other hand, a limit to foreign employment was incorporated in committee to avoid the establishment of companies in Argentina that prioritize workers living in other countries.