The challenges of ‘herd immunity’ in Mexico

Although we are less far from having herd immunity than when there were no vaccines against Covid-19, science still has many questions to solve and many challenges to face.

Group or herd immunity against Covid-19 will be achieved when a high percentage of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2.

Herd immunity in Mexico

“For now, in the world we are very far from having a herd immunity, to have peace of mind it is necessary that 85% of the population of all parts of the world have achieved immunity … this objective is moving away with the emergence of new variants “, Says the virologist Susana López Charretón, a researcher attached to the Institute of Biotechnology of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The also member of El Colegio Nacional, says that the populations of the countries are in constant movement and Mexico is no exception.

“We are not on an island, in any country people enter and leave, they are communicated and it is not possible to close borders and while there are still many susceptible people in the world, we are not going to free them.

Explain that a retrospective study was done in Mexico with patients who did not have Covid-19 disease, a serum collection was made in 2020 and until early 2021 and With the results, it was estimated that 35% of people in Mexico already have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, that means they have already been infected.

If this figure is taken into account and the percentage of vaccinated people is added “it could be said, with ‘happy numbers’ that Mexico has 50% of the population immunized. But, we still need 30% more immunized people ”.

He warns that reaching that percentage is still difficult because vaccination is slow and – fortunately – the number of infections has dropped, but that also delays the goal of immunity.

The coronavirus in our lives

Humanity must be aware that this disease is here to stay, Covid-19 and it will continue with us just as diseases such as influenza do, experts say.

“For now, the global challenge is to get 85% of the population to achieve immunity,” he explains. Rosa María del Ángel Núñez, the researcher of the Department of Infectomics and Molecular Pathogenesis of the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN).

Their statement coincides with a recently published article in the journal Nature, where the authors conclude that the idea that we will gain immunity to SARS-CoV-2 to block most transmission is unlikely, and that in general, that threshold alone it can be achieved with high vaccination rates.

According to the researcher, lately it has been reported that herd immunity is achieved through the vaccination process rather than through contagion.

“It has been reported that antibodies are lowered over time in naturally infected people and that people have greater immunity from the vaccine.”

For now, one of the important focuses of attention is the presence of variants of the new coronavirus, which although it is normal for them to exist because the virus has remained in the population for a long time, “we do not know how much they can escape from the protection system of current vaccines, ”he said.

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear how often it will be necessary to revaccinate against SARS-CoV-2, nor is it very clear how long it will take to return to the normality that people lived before the pandemic.

According to the journal Nature, estimates for herd immunity, which would allow society to return to normality, had been placed at a threshold of between 60% and 70% of the immunized population, either through vaccinations or exposure. prior to the virus.

It is common to hear that to achieve group or herd immunity it is necessary for 65 to 70% of the population to be immune to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

That is, the Covid-19 epidemic will stop growing in a region where about two out of three of its inhabitants have recovered from an infection or have been vaccinated.

The number to achieve immunity

According to the biologist Hector Arita, attached to the UNAM Research Institute for Ecosystems and Sustainability, to answer this question it is necessary to understand the meaning of the growth factor of an epidemic.

At one point, the intensity of the epidemic can be measured by the number of active infected people, that is, capable of infecting other people.

The speed with which the epidemic grows is the net change in the number of active infected.

The growth factor could be determined with a simple operation such as division: the contagion rate between the recovery rate.

Thus, if the contagion rate is higher than the recovery rate, the epidemic is growing.

If the two rates are exactly the same, the epidemic does not grow but neither does it decrease.

And if the infection rate is lower than the recovery, it means that there will be fewer and fewer active infected.

So the growth factor can be interpreted as the number of people who will be infected by each active infected, as explained by the doctor in ecology and popularizer of science on his Facebook account.

Considering that an infected person naturally infects three others on average and knowing the minimum percentage of immune individuals that are needed to stop an epidemic, which is obtained by dividing the number of immune people (active infected, recovered or not and vaccinated) by the total of people in the country, it may be found that 67% of the population or two out of three people need to be immune to achieve group or herd immunity.

No longer wearing a mask?

López Charretón calls the decision of the United States “unfortunate” through the CDC, which recently announced a change in the rules on the use of face masks.

He says he sends the wrong message at a time when there are countries with a very low vaccination rate.

“It is necessary to maintain health measures to avoid a growth in infections … I hope that people reflect on how useful it is to follow the recommendations of healthy distance and washing hands with soap and water, measures that indirectly avoided that the expected peak of influenza for the last winter season was extremely low ”.