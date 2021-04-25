The Challenge’s baby Ashley Cain died of leukemia

Instagram Ashley Cain and her little daughter Azaylia

Ashley Cain, from The Challenge show, just shared the devastating news that her daughter Azaylia passed away shortly after she was 8 months old.

His little girl had been diagnosed with leukemia at the age of two months and recently the former soccer player revealed that he only had days to live as all of his treatment options had been exhausted.

On April 25, she wrote on Instagram: “Rest in paradise, princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can have you back in heaven. “

His partner Safiyya Vorajee also shared the heartbreaking news and wrote: “You are my angel, the beat of my heart, my soul, Rest in peace, my precious baby, you will always be with me as a footprint in my heart.”

Ashley revealed that Azaylia only had days to live, after the discovery of the brain tumors.

Ashley, who appeared in The Challenge: War of the Worlds and was paired with Kam Williams, revealed the devastating news on April 8 that ultrasounds had discovered tumors in the brain, kidneys, liver, lungs, and spleen of Azaylia. He said his last possible treatment option, a specialized CAR-T treatment program in Singapore, was no longer possible, due to the rarity and severity of his illness.

In that video update, Ashley revealed that he and Azaylia’s mother, Safiyya, had been told a week earlier by consultants that their daughter was “one, two days old. And it could even be like that same night. ”

The star wrote that they spent their days at home, making Azaylia “as comfortable as possible. And we’re going to have as much fun as we can with her. “

A few days later, on April 11, Ashley said they had to go to the hospital quickly because Azaylia was “bleeding from the nose” and needed a platelet transfusion. Then the family returned home and he shared some videos of her playing at home.

In an Instagram video, he said that the girl was losing some movement on the side of her face due to a tumor, but that she was still smiling and playing with it.

Ashley’s co-stars gave her support and condolences in comments.

Stars of reality TV and The Challenge offered their condolences to the 30-year-old, and shared messages of love and support, in response to the news of Azaylia’s death. Her British partner Georgia Harrison wrote: “I love you so much that your life may have been short, but you inspired so many people and you have saved so many lives by encouraging people to join the donor list. She has done more for the world than most people will accomplish in 70 years and you two have given her the strength to do it. Kisses”.

Melissa Reeves wrote: “Thinking of you and your family.” Joss Mooney shared: “I can’t even imagine how you feel. Rest in peace champion! Sending all my love brother ”. Hunter Barfield commented: “My heart is broken for you and your family, sorry brother.”

Kam, her partner in The War of the Worlds, wrote: “I am so heartbroken… RIP, little angel, she was such a strong girl and a great inspiration. Sending a lot [emoji de oraciones y amor]”. Johnny Bananas Devenanzio wrote: “Heal the broken in their heart and bind up their wounds -147: 3. Rest in paradise precious baby.”

