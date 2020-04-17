“Students: ‘Auntie, I sent a message in the chat’. ‘Auntie, there are people with audio and video on.’ ‘Auntie, what is the page again?’. A minute later. ‘Auntie, I’m here now, what’s the page really? ‘.’ Aunt, I will not answer no ‘.’ Aunt, does it have to be what is written down here? ‘.’ Aunt, I´m over ‘.

Children, adults and schools are still trying to adapt their new home study routines

Photo: REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli / BBC News Brasil

Aunt: I arrived, people. It took a while because I couldn’t get in. “

These were the first ten minutes of the remote English class by Vicente, 9, a student at a private school in Espírito Santo, narrated by his father Fabio Malini on Facebook. There would be 15 minutes to do the reading activity itself, and another 10 minutes to close the class:

“Student: Ah, aunt, sometimes you are turning green in the video. The image looks strange. ‘

Aunt: ‘Oh, I’m becoming Hulk. KKKKK Guys, the (student). came back. Are you there? Let’s fix the exercise, so …

Student: ‘Can I speak instead of A., aunt?’

Aunt: ‘Wait a minute’.

Student: ‘Leave it to me, aunt.’

Aunt: ‘Me, who?’

Student: ‘Me. J ‘.

Aunt: ‘Okay. So, the result of the circled words is this. Guys, our class is over! ‘”

The somewhat chaotic and improvised circumstances may sound familiar to many parents and children in the face of their schools’ first attempts at online classes. The same goes for teachers, many of whom are venturing into distance learning or online for the first time, and reconciling that with taking care of their own children at home.

There are not a few families in the world experiencing similar circumstances amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus. According to Unesco (UN branch for education), by March 25, 165 countries had closed their schools because of the pandemic, interrupting the face-to-face classes of 1.5 billion students and changing the routine of 63 million teachers of basic education .

UNESCO estimates that 1.5 billion children are without regular classes in schools; above, girl studying at home in Slovakia

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

There is no precedent for this in history.

In Brazil, the responses to the situation have been diverse, depending on each network or school. Some anticipated the holidays and are preparing to structure distance learning if the quarantine is extended, which is the most likely; others are already, to different degrees and using different methods, producing content and sending assignments and classes for students to do from home.

In the public network, states and municipalities prepare virtual classes or via open television broadcasts, sometimes supplemented by material sent to students’ homes by post or school transport. Some set up WhatsApp groups with students and teachers, exchanging videos and audios with activities.

On Thursday (16), the government of São Paulo stated that the school term for the 3.5 million young people enrolled in the São Paulo state network resumes on April 27, with live classes and video classes, even for students who have not 4G at home or on mobile.

Higher education experience

Until now, Brazil only had the experience of distance learning (or DE) in higher education. And although the prospects are for growth in this sector – in which private educational institutions predominate – the results so far are not all satisfactory.

According to the most recent Higher Education Census, carried out by Inep (an agency of the Ministry of Education), in 2018, for the first time in history, the number of places offered in distance university courses (7.1 million) was higher than the number of places in classroom courses (6.3 million).

But what is surprising is the still low number of students who manage to graduate. In 2018, Brazil had 990 thousand university graduates in classroom teaching, less than half the number (2 million) of students who enrolled in classroom universities that same year.

Ivory Coast youth taking classes on television, which is being used by state and municipal networks in Brazil to reach students

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

In distance learning, this drops to a fifth: there were only 274,000 graduating students, compared to the 1.3 million who enrolled in the same year.

“A lot of people are enrolling thinking that the distance learning course will be easier, because the teacher will not be there every day”, says Fredric Litto, president of the Brazilian Association of Distance Education (Abed) and professor emeritus to BBC News Brasil from USP.

“When in fact it is more difficult, because it depends on the student’s motivation and maturity” in dedicating himself enough to studies without the physical presence of the teachers, he adds.

On the side of educational institutions, the advancement of distance education was a way of gaining scale and making courses cheaper, making them more accessible to distant or low-income students. The problem, says Litto, is that “a good percentage of schools did this to lower costs (teaching) and earn more money, for example, dismissing the faculty with a doctorate, which is more expensive to maintain. It is good to escape this type institution, because it probably will not invest in enriching its courses and materials and does not go beyond (the basics). “

That said, Litto thinks that the current moment, which forces students and teachers to stay at home, can offer good opportunities to enrich basic education with quality distance learning tools.

How to transpose the universe of distance learning to basic education, a period when physical presence makes a huge difference in the learning process?

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

‘Best place for children is at school’

But, first, how to transpose the universe of distance learning to basic education, a period when physical presence, relationships with colleagues and proximity to teachers make a huge difference in the learning process?

“Naturally, the best place for the child is at school. We will not now have solutions (which would be ideal) for normal times, but we will be able to learn to improve education when we go back to normal times”, says BBC News Brasil Claudia Costin , director of the Center for Excellence and Innovation in Educational Policies (Ceipe-FGV), which is advising state and municipal networks to adapt to current circumstances.

Added to this is the fact that, in Brazil, school quality usually plays a role in reducing – or, in negative situations, deepening – social inequalities.

For this reason, education specialists fear that students from less structured networks or schools, particularly in needy regions, will end up falling behind or losing motivation in studying and, in the future, in resuming face-to-face classes.

“In the worst case scenario, if the school has no structure (to create an online class), it needs to at least send tasks for the student to do at home, so as not to slow down the learning process”, opines Costin.

“Right now, the only certainty is that we have to do something so that educational inequalities do not increase. Because many private schools are sending their activities, and there are families with more literacy” – and therefore in theory more easily to keep their children stimulated in the learning process.

Family in Santo André doing distance education with their daughters; National Education Council prepares guidelines for schools

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

School uncertainties

Because of the pandemic, the Ministry of Education has allowed schools not to comply with the 200 school days provided by law, as long as they maintain the mandatory 800 hours of classes for basic education.

But how to fit the hours into a shorter term? Will all online classes during quarantine count as an academic day? How to demand the same learning from children who have different conditions (from tablets and internet access to desks, for example) at home? How to evaluate, back to school, what was taught virtually?

These questions, for now, remain unanswered. The National Education Council (CNE, an independent body linked to the MEC) is preparing a resolution with guidelines for schools to deal with these challenges.

“The great difficulty in Brazil, as in other countries, is the unpredictable situation in an area that traditionally lacks the culture of digital, remote work or distance education. This is new and complex for those who work with basic education in public and private schools “, said Maria Helena Guimarães de Castro, CNE advisor, in a virtual seminar held on April 8 by the council, the organization Todos Pela Educação and the World Bank, to discuss the new reality of education.

UNESCO, for its part, called for public and private educational institutions around the world to follow a list of recommendations in the midst of the pandemic:

1) preserve employees’ jobs and salaries, saying that “the crisis cannot be a pretext for lowering standards and neglecting labor rights”;

2) prioritize the health and well-being of teachers and students, in the midst of stress and the increasing exposure of the global population to coronavirus;

3) give teachers a voice in the process of planning educational responses, in addition to offering them adequate training to deal with circumstances;

“The great difficulty in Brazil, as well as in other countries, is the unpredictable situation in an area that traditionally lacks the culture of digital, remote work or distance education”

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

4) put equality at the center of debates. “Technological solutions that ensure the continuity of education often exacerbate inequalities,” says a document from UNESCO’s International Teachers for Education Task Force. “Remote and virtual education is only effective for teachers, students and families with adequate electricity, internet connection, computers and tablets, and physical space to work.”

For some of the experts heard, given the educational deficiencies accumulated by Brazil even under normal conditions and the possibility that it will not be possible to transmit all the content expected in the virtual model, it will be necessary to make extra preparations so that the return to face-to-face classes compensates for the gaps .

This does not mean, however, that it is not possible to do much for students at this time. The perception of educators heard by the report is that it is not only possible to teach skills and content, but to learn lessons that can improve face-to-face education in the future.

‘It’s not just turning the classroom into an online classroom’

For Fredric Litto, from Abed, a common mistake is to think that just recording the teacher’s class and broadcasting it online to make students learn.

“The student will probably listen for ten minutes and hang up. You cannot repeat (virtually) the classroom environment. You have to do something different, and this ‘different’ can be enriching and effective if done well. face-to-face class depends a lot on the inspiration of the teacher that day, and the advantage of a good remote class is that it doesn’t happen, if there is a team behind it, thinking about the content, the audiovisual, the evaluation to be made of that later “, he says.

The curious thing is that Litto has heard from his daughter, who lives in the highly computerized region of Silicon Valley, California, that his 14-year-old grandson is facing similar challenges to those of Brazilian students at this time.

“They weren’t even prepared there,” he says.

For schools and teachers who are having to work fully in virtual environments for the first time, Litto suggests thinking about ways to enrich learning with interactive content available to anyone who has access to the internet.

“A teacher can, for example, propose an activity based on a virtual visit (from museums) Louvre and Hermitage. Or based on historical archives online, animated films, etc. The advantage is that a student from the countryside (with connection to the internet) can have access to USP’s online equipment, even though it is far away. “

Preparing back to face-to-face classes worries experts

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

“The ideal is not only to deposit content and PDF files for children to read, but to stimulate research and think about creative themes” to engage students, suggests Helena Faro, from the Ayrton Senna Institute.

“One idea is to encourage children to turn situations at home into comic strips, based on their own reports. Schools are being invited to think about other types of strategies and projects that motivate students to use their cell phones for something. in addition to fun and social media, “she says.

And for young children, who are still unable to concentrate for a long time on a virtual activity – and for whom in-person education makes an even bigger difference?

“I have seen some networks do interesting collaborative work in this phase, for example, sending a video of the teacher asking the small students to tell what they like to eat or do. Then the teacher gathers the answers and everyone talks about it in a live Facebook “, says Faro.

In early childhood education, Claudia Costin says that some teachers have used WhatsApp groups to give guidance to parents on how to carry out activities with children and babies. “Then, once a week, this teacher sends an individual video to each student, to maintain emotional contact between them.”

Going beyond content – and teaching skills

And, if it is difficult to transpose the teaching of some content to the virtual model, the current challenging moment – of pandemic and confinement – can help teach children important skills, from focusing on studies to autonomy and reading habits.

A good start, says Helena Faro, is emotional literacy, something that is difficult even for adults: learning to recognize and name their feelings – which, at the moment, can be boredom, fear and insecurity.

In addition, “an important skill today is to collaboratively solve problems with creativity. So families can involve children in the decision-making process of their daily lives, organizing a table of domestic tasks and encouraging them to make their bed and cook”, suggests Costin.

“It is also the moment to strengthen the family bond, telling family stories and reading to the children. I suggest taking 20 minutes for each one to read a book, all together, and leave the screens, to remember that reading is a habit of recreation.”

Costin also suggests “lowering expectations” because recreating the school’s learning environment at home is going to be very difficult indeed. “The important thing is for children to remember this period as one of family life, rather than one of stress.”

‘It won’t be the same back from vacation’

This leads us to preparations for returning to school, a period that also raises concern among education observers.

“Children will not go back to school as if they had just returned from vacation,” Priscila Cruz, president of Todos Pela Educação, said at the April 8 seminar. “Many will come back with marks of stress, because their families will have lost income or lost loved ones during the pandemic.”

Other children may drop out of school, discouraged from studying or forced to work to contribute to the household budget. Thus, many schools will have to organize themselves to seek these students again and find ways to keep classes engaged in the meantime. Until when, nobody knows for now.

In this complex scenario, Cruz said, it is essential that “we do not let this be a make-believe school year. Because the damage to this country will be huge”.

See too:

Bolsonaro visits campaign hospital work in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

