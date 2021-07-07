the challenge with McLaren is still open, but it is not the priority

Lando Norris’s McLaren managed to get close to the Mercedes and in the classification came to threaten the supremacy of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, being only 48 thousandths of a second from pole time.

There is no denying the growth of the MCL35 M, the car that since this year has the Mercedes power unit, which has allowed it to take a new leap in quality. However, the technical team led by James Key it is insisting on aerodynamic developments, finding an efficiency that on fast tracks like Spielberg seems even better than that of the official team that carries the same engine.

The Woking team has reached 141 points in the constructors’ championship after the two Austrian races in one week, 19 points more than Ferrari. McLaren had a driver in Lando Norris in sensational form, while the team had the contribution of two drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who struggled to get the most out of the red car, with Daniel Ricciardo in the second MCL35 M who only sometimes manages to be useful to the orange team’s cause.

The feeling is that McLaren, also counting on the technical updates that take place in each race (in Spielberg a new floor debuted with a series of flow diverters placed in two rows), you can take a greater advantage over Ferrari, which, on the other hand, has already frozen developments on the SF21, preferring to dedicate himself to the car that will debut with the new technical regulations in 2022.

“No, I don’t think this is the situation,” he explained. Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team manager. “We saw it in Austria, and a few GPs ago on other circuits, but the situation could change on other tracks. I think it will depend a lot on the circuits we compete on. “

“Yesterday one of the two McLaren approached the front, but the other was behind us. I think it is an open battle between us and McLaren. It is a challenge that always remains alive and will be until the end. I’ve often said, this is not our first goal. “

Since Red Bull’s double ride home, Ferrari has only lost 3 points compared to McLaren, although Spielberg was a fast track totally in favor of the “papaya” car. The challenge, therefore, remains open, although the director of Reggio Emilia does not want to turn it into a kind of “derby” with the Woking team, preferring to downplay the race for being third force, which was the goal declared at the beginning of anus.

Binotto focuses more on the growth of the team so that it is ready for the new regulation of 2022, when Ferrari hopes to be back in the fight for the world championship.

If McLaren resembles Red Bull by the vividness with which it produces developments, we can say that Ferrari resembles Mercedes, which should release the latest updates at Silverstone and then work only on adapting the SF21 to the tracks individually, improving understanding the tires to stay afloat in a comparison that, at least on paper, makes him lose to Andreas Seidl’s team.

The stakes in 2022 will be vastly higher than this year: the car that Leclerc and Sainz have begun to discover in the simulator will define the next three years of the Prancing Horse’s history, while the current red car it will have a short life and will close a cycle.

It is clear that there is no better way to end a transitional season than by achieving the initial objectives, giving consistency to the growth that is there, no matter how difficult it is to decipher, and giving morale to a team that has very few opportunities to rejoice.

Also read:

Perhaps Binotto wanted to put his hands in front, diverting the focus from an increasingly difficult goal to achieve, but Mattia is aware that reaching McLaren is the main motivation that pushes the Cavallino team to squeeze the potential that remains in the Red car.

On slow curves, like Remus’s in the Red Bull Ring, the SF21 was scary to everyone, but then in the fast corners the close relationship with the SF2000 emerges. The use of the tires is one of the keys that could determine the performance in the second half of the season.

And Pirelli’s adoption of stiffer rear tires could end up favoring the Italians, who experience overheating tires when forced to unload the ailerons in search of missing top speeds due to a crash. power unit that cannot compete with Mercedes and Honda. And it wouldn’t hurt if, for once, a change benefited the Scuderia.

Also read: