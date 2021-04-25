The Challenge Star Ashley Cain’s Baby Daughter Dies From Cancer

Two days before announcing the child’s death, Safiyyah shared sweet photos of Azaylia sleeping in her stroller.

“When I wake up in the morning and see your beautiful face my heart instantly overflows with abundance of love for you,” she wrote. “Being your mummy has taught me a lot about life, myself & other people for this lesson I am greatful [sic] for … This journey We have been on I have had some of the best days of my life, watching you hit all your milestones and just enjoying being a mummy to you. I have no time to think or attend to my own feelings or wants because yours come first, that’s what mummy’s [sic] are for. “

She said that her daughter was under 24/7 care at home, with the help of a home nurse visiting.

“Giving her 100% everyday is what she was promised,” she wrote, “even when her eyes are closed I talk sing and shake her fav rattles so she is constantly surrounded by a positive vibe.” Appreciating the day the hour and the min is something I never thought I would do as we all take life for granted. “

She continued, “I decided to put Azaylia in her pram outside in the shade today to enjoy some fresh air and hear different sounds, remember it’s the small things in life that really make a difference. Azaylia your [sic] my inspiration & my hero mummy loves you. For everyone reading this Have a lovely day enjoy your moments they are special. “