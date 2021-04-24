the challenge of the most demanding hikers

It is one of the most important railway engineering works of the 19th century, which, as Maribel Bartol of the Salamanca Provincial Council recalls, it was made by force of blood.

“In this line they were working on some occasions more than 2,000 workers“Maribel points out.

“It seems impossible that man has done it and in those times “, declares one of the walkers.

Thirty-six years after its closure, today has become a challenge for the most demanding hikers.

“17 kilometers, a drop of 400 meters with some canyons and impossible views “, this is how Javier Iglesias, president of the Salamanca County Council, describes the Camino de Hierro.

Ten vertigo viaducts of the Eiffel school, which leave hikers suspended at 50 meters high. Quite a show on the banks of the Duero River

A path not suitable for everyone, since the views from being at such a height can generate some Vertigo.

Stroll through their dark tunnels It is a unique experience in this Salamanca area marked by depopulation.