The Challenge of Spain takes over from Tuesday in Sancti Petri

The Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri, on C

hiclana de la Frontera (Cádiz), hosts from this Tuesday the Challenge of Spain, the second consecutive tournament that will be played at these facilities and is scheduled to end on Friday.

In this European Challenge Tour tournament, to face the Belgian Kristof Ulenaers, winner on Sunday of Cádiz Challenge, Spanish is introduced Santiago Tarrío, winner of the Challenge of Czech Republic, current number 2 of the C

hallenge Tour and third after Ullenaers in the last tournament held, the organization reported.

Along with him, prominent winners of this championship seek their return to the European Tour in the Challenge of Spain, cases of the Italian Matteo manassero, the German Marcel siem, the French Gregory bourdy or chinese Ashun wu, among others.

The Challenge of Spain, one of the oldest tournaments of the Challenge Tour, is scoring for the world ranking and celebrates its twenty-second edition.

Ulenaers took over the Cádiz Challenge with a final score of 72 strokes and 19 under par in the four-day tournament.

In the Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri, designed by the renowned Cantabrian golfer Severiano Ballesteros, his son Javier will play among the Spanish present at the tournament.

In the winners of the Challenge of Spain, there are names like the American Brooks koepka, tenth in the world.

The chinese player Ashun wu, which already has three international victories, will look for a place in Chiclana for the next Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Currently, his compatriot is classified Carl yuan and Wu needs to raise his score in the world rankings to attend the Olympiad, having his sights set on the Challenge of Spain at the end of the qualifying phase next Monday.