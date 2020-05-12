Palestinians in the remains of Qassam Barghouti’s house, demolished by Israeli forces in the West Bank.ABBAS MOMANI / .

Israel will turn 72 on Thursday with a new government after three and a half years of political blockade. The national emergency pact between the conservative Benjamin Netanyahu and the centrist Benny Gantz to take turns as prime minister is due to the health and economic crisis of the pandemic. But the coalition’s program is marked in the international sphere by the firm commitment to promote the partial annexation of the West Bank as of July 1, despite the rejection it provokes in the international community and the warnings of the European Union and the countries Arabs.

The Jewish state is also preparing to commemorate next month the 53rd anniversary of the occupation of the Palestinian territories after the Six Day War, a fact that can now be transformed into a legal situation. “The nature of the regime established by Israel between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea is advancing from a de facto annexation to a formal de jure annexation,” said Yehuda Shaul, co-founder of the anti-peace NGO Breaking Silence, of Army veterans opposed to the ocupation. “It is now in question whether Israelis and Palestinians can have equal civil rights,” he points out in a study recently released by his organization, “although the guiding principle of this policy is to annex as much territory as possible with as few Palestinian residents as possible. “

This is not a radical reversal. During the last legislature (2015-2020), under the fourth term of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the one considered to be the most right-wing Government in the history of the Jewish State already expressed in a legislative battery the will to extend the application of Israeli norms to the West Bank . This was the case of the so-called regularization law, to retroactively legalize the presence of settlers in settlements built on Palestinian-owned land.

“Annexation threatens to establish a legal reality of apartheid for Palestinians who remain inside the annexed areas,” Shaul points out. It refers to the Bantustans subjected to the occupier’s martial law that would emerge in the 43 small enclaves provided for in the so-called “deal of the century”, the peace plan presented in February by the White House, which gives free rein to engulf a third party of the West Bank territory.

The coalition agreement approved last week by the Knesset (Parliament) – after being examined by the Supreme Court, which endorsed Netanyahu’s candidacy despite being prosecuted for corruption – authorizes the Prime Minister to present to the Government from July ” pact with the United States for the application of sovereignty ”over the more than two hundred Jewish settlements – inhabited by 450,000 Israelis – and over the Jordan valley and the north coast of the Dead Sea in the West Bank. The US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, a declared supporter of the settlers, has anticipated that the Administration of President Donald Trump is ready to recognize the annexation “in a matter of weeks.”

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, plans to travel to Israel on Wednesday, on the eve of the inauguration of the Netanyahu and Gantz Executive, an alliance marked by mistrust in which both leaders reserve the right of veto. about the main decisions. Except for the annexation of the West Bank, an initiative that remains in the exclusive hands of the Likud leader. It remains to be seen whether Pompeo will bless the absorption of the Palestinian territories on his first diplomatic visit after the coronavirus plague or impose conditions on the Israeli government, such as declaring in advance that he will accept the creation of a Palestinian state, according to Trump’s plan.

The offer of a nation of its own in the remaining two-thirds of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip has already been flatly rejected by Palestinian officials. For now, the secretary of state has limited himself to pointing out that “the decision is in the hands of Israel.”

Unlike the United States, the international community continues to deny all legitimacy to the settlements and condemns the annexation of occupied territory, with the countries of the Arab League at the forefront. The United Nations, the Christian churches of the Holy Land … there are many voices that have alerted to the instability that the end of the two-State solution can generate in the region.

The European Union also warns that the annexation foreseen in the program of the new Government of Israel “may bring consequences” for bilateral relations. The high representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, anticipated three months ago that the US president’s plan does not fit in with the internationally accepted parameters to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Lack of consensus in the European Union

Once incorporated into the executive coalition pact, Borrell reiterated that “any type of annexation constitutes a serious violation of international law” and that “the EU will continue to closely monitor the situation and its implications, and will act accordingly”. Israel Hayom, the closest Hebrew newspaper to Netanyahu, assures that the head of European diplomacy – whom he defines as “animosity” towards the Jewish state – is preparing to raise the imposition of sanctions on Israel on Friday, despite the absence of consensus among the Twenty-seven.

The same newspaper quotes official sources to highlight that there are countries traditionally allied to Israel (Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania or the Czech Republic), which try to block punitive measures, while other States that openly question the occupation (France, Belgium, Sweden or Ireland), may even propose the suspension of the strategic Association Agreement with the EU of the Hebrew State, which regulates economic relations with its main trading partner.

The President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmud Abbas, has clearly warned him: “If Israel now takes the step of annexation, we will disregard all the agreements signed with Israel and the United States.” Palestinian leaders are also threatening to incorporate the annexation case into charges of the International Criminal Court investigation for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Anshel Pfeffer, political analyst for the Haaretz newspaper and Netanyahu’s biographer, believes, however, that the prime minister does not aspire to push for the annexation of the West Bank, “at least for now.” “He has been working for decades to achieve the current status quo, in which the Palestinian question has almost disappeared from the global agenda: why spoil it by giving it relevance again?”

