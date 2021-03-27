The challenge of going 24 hours without technology

If you find it difficult to disconnect and you are addicted to screens, this challenge will not be easy. Reviews.org, a company that tests products and services for the home, proposes a digital detox challenge for 24 hours. And, in addition, they pay you 2000 euros if you get it.

Outside of mobile phones, computers, consoles, televisions, smart watches, smart home devices and of course without WhatsApp, Instagram or any of your social networks. All you have to do is get away from it all for a day. To choose the candidates, the company sends a questionnaire to find out whether or not you are the right one for the position.

According to the company, the ideal candidate should be someone who is very interested in technology and who can bear the thought of being 24 hours uninterruptedly unhooked. But he warns of the difficulty involved in providing data: three out of four Americans consider themselves addicted to their phones; Most users check their phone once every nine minutes (160 times a day) and we spend an average of 56 hours and 42 minutes a week watching television.

Once selected, the candidate will receive safes to store their electronic devices for a whole day, along with an Amazon gift card so that you can have a “survival kit” without technology.

Reviews.org Survival Kit includes typewriter to replace computer, writing paper, board games instead of video games, and paints and brushes to replace art so you can make analog portraits.

Once the experience is concluded, users will have to give their opinion to aspire for the title ‘2021 Digital Detox Challenger’.

Reviews.org proposes this challenge because it considers that we need to take a break. Applications are open until March 26 and all the candidate has to do to register is to answer a series of questions and write a 100-word text justifying why they can achieve the proposed challenge.