The health emergency is presented in a context determined by at least five preceding crises, which show the risks and difficulties that families have faced in this period of social confinement.

By: Mario Luis Fuentes

The COVID-19 pandemic reached Mexico in conditions of social backwardness, marginalization and poverty, which prevent millions of families from coping, without putting their health and lives at risk. It is a serious public health problem, which strikes us in the midst of unacceptable development conditions, which constitute a “normality” to which it is not desirable to return after the stage of confinement, called in our country: “National Day of Sana Distance”.

The epidemic we are facing, caused by the appearance of the SARS-COV-2 virus, makes the magnitude of our contradictions and lags much more evident, both in their complexity and depth. Therefore, it is important to note that the health emergency is presented in a context determined by at least five preceding crises, which show the risks and difficulties that families have faced in this period of social confinement.

1. The crisis of precarious employment

Which has worsened at levels not seen in our country for at least 100 years. According to the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENOE), relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, in Mexico only 5% of employed people received labor income above five minimum wages. The rest survive on wages that do not respond to the constitutional mandate of being genuinely remunerative, that is, that guarantee a decent quality of life for working people and, if they have them, their families. The result is catastrophic if measured under the parameters of the constitutional text: according to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), since 2005 and to this day, the percentage of people who work and earn income below the poverty line they range between 42% and 35% of the economically active employed population.

At the same time, it is important to note that these indicators reveal the profoundly uneven nature of our labor market, and the concentrating nature of the economic process as a whole, which is explained by the asymmetries of profit between capital and labor.

On the other hand, since there is a record of the multidimensional measurement of poverty, the social deprivation that is registered in the greatest proportion in Mexico is that of access to social security. And it is that according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), in recent years, the proportion of people who do not have access to social security as a result of their employment relationship ranges between 55% and 62%. This in addition to around 28% of the population that works in informal conditions, and that it does not have the referred access either.

The latest data reported by INEGI, at the end of the “National Day of Healthy Distance”, reveals that 12.5 million people lost their jobs; They will hardly be able to recover after the epidemic period, in which maintain severe economic restrictions due to the so-called “red traffic light” in which the country remains in the face of the high level of infections that continue to be registered until the beginning of June 2020.

Photo: Archive

The present administration has assumed a policy of fixing minimum wages that breaks with the logic of containment that had prevailed in recent decades; however, its effects on the economy have already been diluted by the negative growth that was held in 2019; and they will be marginal, in the face of the shock that is being generated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

This policy must be maintained, but accompanied by a comprehensive demand reactivation strategy throughout the country, based on a renewed public investment policy of the State, which must also be supported by a comprehensive fiscal and tax reform, under the parameters set forth, for example, in the proposals of the New Development Course Group of the UNAM in this stuff.

2. The crisis of crime and violence

Previous at the arrival of the pandemic in Mexico, faced – and we continue to do so – one of the greatest challenges for any government in recent decades: achieving pacification throughout the national territory and reconciliation, from a policy of peace and guarantee of human rights, focused on victims .

Both in 2018 and 2019, the number of deaths from homicides was 35,934 according to INEGI mortality statistics in the first; and 34,592 in the preliminary registry of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), a figure against which it is pertinent to underline that is likely to increase significantly when the INEGI data are released, which register an average annual variation of around 11% more, compared to the SESNSP.

In the same logic, the registration, also preliminary for the first five months of 2020, is 12,228 intentional homicides, a figure 4% higher than that registered in the same period of 2019, which anticipates that this 2020 could be the same or even more violent than the previous one.

This climate of generalized violence goes hand in hand with complex and difficult processes that affect those who already lived in distress and anguish. For example, the crime of enforced disappearance, which has not stopped during the confinement stage, and which amid the economic and fiscal crisis of the State, can lead to significant cuts, already announced by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), and which will necessarily affect the actions of agencies and work groups whose responsibility is comprehensive care for victims, or the search for people missing.

Photo: Archive

In parallel, there is the very serious problem of common crime, and within this framework, everything related to gender violence, which manifests itself in its extreme form in crimes such as femicide and human trafficking; but whose gravity cannot be ignored in family spaces; in effect, all the indicators on sexual crimes, crimes against the family and crimes against society, register significant increases, or stagnation in their reduction, thereby maintaining the conditions of aggression against the most vulnerable people; but also of impunity in favor of the aggressors.

It is noteworthy that in the first quarter of 2020, the Report on public finances of the Ministry of Finance also shows important sub-exercises in items intended for the care of women victims of violence, and guarantee of the rights of the child, with what to the conditions of insecurity and violence that are lived in the homes, the historical failings of the State are added, which are aggravated in the context of budgetary and operative paralysis in which we we find.

In this sense, it is relevant to say that the most relevant measure to stop the pandemic, related to social distancing and the repeated instruction to stay as long as possible, for the greatest number of people, inside their homes, occurs in an aggravated context that increases the levels of risk and probability of being victims of gender violence and violence against children inside the walls where Mexican homes live.

3. The crisis of social backwardness and insufficient basic infrastructure

One of the measures, also a priority to prevent the spread of the SARS-COV-2 virus, is to constantly wash your hands with soap and water. But in the face of this, the fact that, in 2018, according to the National Survey of Income and Expenditure in the Homes (ENIGH, 2018), only 74.1% of the homes have pipes to receive drinking water inside their buildings. To this it must be added that only in 70% of the total of the houses of the country, water is received daily, this without considering the regularity of the service and the quality of the liquid received.

This implies that there were at least 9.4 million homes in the country where water is not available on a daily basis, and that they inhabit them at least 37.6 million people They do not have the material possibility of assuming the practice of constant and regular hand washing with soap and water.

To these figures must be added the relative ones, around 25% of basic education schools do not have potable water services, and almost 50% lack drainage or sanitary services. Before the arrival of COVID-19, these data were already dramatic, and in the midst of the pandemic, and even more so, considering the restoration of a “Minimal normality” of everyday life, they become one of the main elements to object to the possibility of the total return of girls, boys and adolescents to school sites.

In this context, school services at all educational levels have to be rethought and rethought: from the registration of the attendance of its staff and students, up to the utility of collective water troughs, the availability of adequate facilities to guarantee constant hand washing; and also the new protocols of cleaning and disinfection of the facilities of the educational establishments.

Photo: Archive

From this perspective, urban development, which in Mexico is precarious, disorganized and chaotic in some regions and cities, is no stranger to this problem, because the entire chain of events that cannot be ignored or ignored. depends on the safe arrival of students and teaching staff and administrative to schools: use of public transportation, facilities and safe and sanitized streets to the maximum extent possible.

All these factors require inter-institutional coordination mechanisms and actions that they did not exist before the pandemic, and that there is an urgent need to design and put them into operation in the very short term in order to guarantee that people do not contract the virus and are safe in facilities that are the responsibility of the State.

This also implies rethinking the construction of a new national system for the care and care of girls and boys; that is, functional and quality nurseries, which ensure the fastest possible incorporation of women who work in the labor market, with the certainty that their youngest boys and girls will not be infected in the facilities of their nurseries or childcare facilities. The same can be said and demanded regarding, for example, state-run homes, asylums, and shelters, at any level and level of government.

4. The crisis of poverty, malnutrition and avoidable mortality

The comorbidities identified with respect to mortality from COVID-19 show that the severity of its country consequences will be determined by the burden of disease that pre-existed when the pandemic arrived in our country. Indeed, until June 2, 10,637 deaths confirmed by the aforementioned disease, of which, in just over half of the cases, the deceased had hypertension or diabetes; to which are also added chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, obesity and overweight.

In this sense, it can be assumed, with the reservations of the case, that the social determinants of the burden of disease and death in Mexico are at the same time the social determinants of mortality from this pandemic, since, as has been seen, factors that enable or facilitate contagion are combined with factors that aggravate the disease.

Photo: Archive

There are no conclusive data so far, but it will be important to know precisely the sociodemographic characteristics of the deceased and, from there, infer if poverty conditions are also influencing the determination of mortality; this is highly probable, since apparently the severity of the disease depends on the strength or weakness of people’s immune system; but also to some extent, of the quality of medical and hospital care services, whose lowest levels are also found in the regions and areas of the country with the highest indicators of poverty.

Towards an acceptable normality

The COVID-19 pandemic forces countries around the world, and particularly those in countries with high levels of poverty and deprivation, to rethink their styles and models of development. This is urgent, because in order to face phenomena like that of COVID-19 -which will have to be repeated sooner or later-, companies required, both individually, as well as collectively and institutionally, to get the best out of this, which will surely come once again, even if we do not know when it will happen.

On the one hand, it is essential that all people have access to the full guarantee of their human rights; and this requires thinking about what are the minimum acceptable thresholds for access to public and private services and goods, to assume that, even relatively, one can have a life of dignity. This implies modifying government criteria and priorities, and fully assuming, for example, the principle of the best interest of children and your right of priority; along with irrevocable perspectives such as gender and non-discrimination.

This would allow progress towards reducing domestic violence; to the construction of more and better public services for mental health care, alongside, of course, organic health; to improve school infrastructure and the quality and relevance of teaching; to increase opportunities to access the decent work for all those willing to work; to provide quality cultural services throughout the national territory; to reconvert our environmental policies and assume them as one of the irreplaceable levers of a new notion of sustainable development.

However, this should not lead us to think that it is only about building more individual capacities for development. On the contrary, assuming that there must be as much State as is necessary, and as much market as possible, the urgent thing is to solve the fiscal anemia of the Mexican state, increase its productive investment capacities, strengthen and renew their wealth redistribution institutions, in the fundamental pillars of a welfare state: social security, education, health, decent work and retirement, access to culture, science and technology, all in the midst of an environmental policy capable of protecting biodiversity and mitigating and reverse the effects of climate change.

Photo: Archive

The Federal Executive, Congress and state governments, to begin with, must be perfectly clear that what is urgent for our country is to build a new acceptable normality, and that it cannot be anything other than a reality of widespread fulfillment of economic, social, cultural and environmental rights of the population. This can undoubtedly be built on what we already have and that, despite the shortcomings, is not a small thing.

However, there is a central element to achieve all of the above, and that is the ability to carry out high-level politics; establish new rules and mechanisms for dialogue around public affairs and for the construction of agreements and consensuses in which it is synthesized the plurality of visions and the diversity of positions that exist in the country.

Reconciling these visions is the task of political professionals; but this requires a willingness to agree; temperance in decision making; prudence of judgment and exercise of public action, and, above all, an enormous generosity and vocation homeland in order to privilege the interests of the nation, over the visions and private interests.

The COVID-19 crisis has imposed new challenges on us, aggravating and deepening those that we already had prior to the health emergency; but it also allows us and requires opening ourselves to criticism regarding everything we have stopped doing; the reasons why this has happened; and the possibility of meeting and national reconciliation around a shared project of well-being, justice and dignity for all.