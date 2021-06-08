the challenge is to keep our seas healthy | Tec Review

The celebration of World Oceans Day makes visible the great and serious problems that exist in the 70% of the Earth’s surface.

This June 8 there are concerns about the problems behind global warming, which have to do with acidification, overfishing, exploration, exploitation and transport of hydrocarbons in the oceans, among others.

And this year the theme “The ocean: life and livelihood” was chosen. The United Nations (UN) has organized activities and a program that has been extended beyond June 8, to attract people’s attention and promote the care of the oceans.

World Oceans Day and what we can do

The urgency of making visible the importance of these large blocks of water is because they provide oxygen, food and because humanity sends more than 200 kilos of garbage to the oceans every second and 8 million tons of plastic every year.

This garbage is incorporated not only into the five islands of garbage identified in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, but its fragmentation produces toxic particles that will take 500 years to degrade and are harmful to marine species and to man.

The oceans are so large that there is still much to explore, It is estimated that for every species that inhabits the ocean and that is known, there are three more still to be known.

The UN recently proclaimed the period 2021-2030 as the Decade of Ocean Sciences for Sustainable Development, an initiative that aims to mobilize the scientific community, politicians, companies and civil society around a common program research and technological innovation.

According to UNESCO, the First World Ocean Assessment, published in 2016, found that much of the ocean is severely degraded, with changes and losses in the structure, function and benefits of marine systems.

The population growth estimates projected for 2050, that is, of 9,000 million people in the world, will derive in multiple factors of stress over the ocean.

Initiatives to save the ocean

Against this background, groups such as the Association for Global Ocean Observation (POGO) have emerged, which launched the Declaration of Cape Verde, so called because it was signed in that African country.

In fact, the first draft of this alliance was written at the Ensenada Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education (CICESE), Baja California, among researchers dedicated to oceanology.

POGO is made up of almost fifty institutions that are dedicated to ocean research, including CICESE and leading oceanographic centers such as Scripps of the University of California, San Diego and Woods Hole, in Massachusetts, who called on the governments of the world to intensify ocean research.

The next steps

Scientific understanding of the ocean’s responses to stresses and management actions are critical to sustainable development.

They are also essential for predicting the consequences of change, designing mitigation, and guiding adaptation.

We must remember that the health of the oceans contributes to well-being of a set of ecosystems, including coastal ones, which act as carbon sinks.

Ecosystems such as mangroves, salt marshes, and seagrass beds are estimated to contain five times more carbon than tropical forests.

Why are the oceans so important?

70% of the Earth’s surface is covered by them, however, only 1% is protected The oceans produce at least 50% of our planet’s oxygen The oceans reduce the impact of CO2 produced by humanity with different activities. Each year they absorb about 30% of this greenhouse gas. The oceans constitute 90% of the planet’s habitable space, hosting between 50 and 80% of the life of the entire planet. Less than 10% of this space has been explored by humanity The oceans are home to a set of tiny marine organisms called phytoplankton, which through photosynthesis produce half of the oxygen in the atmosphere 96% of the water on the entire planet is In the oceans, the rest is fresh water, found in rivers, lakes and ice The oceans are key to our economy as it is estimated that 40 million people will work in related industries by 2030

Climate change in the oceans

The Special Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), The ocean and the cryosphere in a changing climate, points out that global warming from past and present greenhouse gas emissions has had serious consequences for the ecosystems and people.

The oceans have warmed, their acidity has increased, and their productivity has decreased.

Furthermore, the melting of glaciers and ice sheets is causing sea level rise and extreme coastal events are increasingly violent.

The report predicts that regions dominated by the smallest glaciers, including Mexico, will suffer the loss of more than 80% of their current ice mass in 2100.

According to projections, many glaciers will disappear regardless of future emissions.

The Report, approved at the end of 2019, highlights the need to act urgently in order to prioritize timely, ambitious and coordinated initiatives to address lasting changes in the oceans and the cryosphere (frozen areas on the planet).

It also points out that an urgent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions would limit the magnitude of changes in the oceans and the cryosphere and would allow the preservation of the ecosystems and livelihoods that depend on those regions.

This analysis also provides evidence that shows the benefits of combining scientific knowledge with local and ancestral knowledge to develop adequate strategies for managing the risks associated with climate change and enhancing their resilience.

For the report, more than 100 authors from 36 countries evaluated the most recent scientific literature on the oceans and cryosphere in a changing climate, citing approximately 7,000 scientific publications.

The Ayoloco glacier

In the country there is already a record of this thaw, recently a plaque of shame was placed in Iztaccíhuatl, after the disappearance of the Ayoloco glacier, located at the top of this volcano, one of the most emblematic of our country, which was visible from the Valley of Mexico and inspiration for artistic works.