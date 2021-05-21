The chain of earthquakes continues in Galicia, increasing in magnitude to 3.9

Galicia has registered in the early hours of this Friday the largest earthquake in recent years at reach 3.9 on the Richter scale, placing his epicenter in the Ourense municipality of Laza, although it has been perceived hundreds of kilometers away.

According to the data collected by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), The latest measurements place this new tremor with an approximate magnitude of 3.9, and it could be felt after midnight at provinces of Ourense, Lugo and Pontevedra.

This earthquake has been followed by new tremor after 01.30 in the morning, 2.5 of magnitude.

Half a hundred tremors

In the last week the south of Galicia counts more than fifty tremors, the majority in the Laza area, but none of a magnitude like the one reached this morning.

Many citizens have shared in the last hours on social networks the capture of the tremor, which came to be noticed in towns such as Vigo, Mos, Ponteareas or Monforte.

The largest earthquake in the history of Galicia occurred on May 22, 1997, in Triacastela with a magnitude 5.1 earthquake. And in Pontevedra in 1920 an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 was registered.