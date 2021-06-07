The CGPJ makes it difficult for the Memory Law to prohibit Francoist exaltations

Francoist rally in Madrid in March 2021. (Photo: Marcos del Mazo via .)

The plenary session of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has approved, with the opposition of a minority of its members, its report on the new Democratic Memory law, in which it criticizes measures such as the closure of foundations or the prohibition of public events to make an apology for Francoism.

The document assumes the approaches put forward by the members Roser Bach and Wenceslao Olea in the draft opinion, in which they questioned that the draft submitted by the Government would authorize the closure of pro-Franco foundations under the argument that, although they defend values ​​contrary to the Constitution , are protected by freedom of expression, as long as they do not humiliate the victims.

The opinion, not binding on the Government, has come forward by 15 votes compared to six, who have opposed the proposal of the two rapporteurs, accepted in full although with particular qualifications, and in which the need to protect the right of assembly before the possible prohibition of public acts of exaltation of the Franco dictatorship.

The way in which the government regulations address the protection of the victims of the Civil War and the repression of the Franco regime is another controversial aspect for the CGPJ, which warns of the risk that the dignity of the different victims of this historical period, depending on their origin.

Division in the organ

The decision adopted this Monday by the Council once again shows the division that the governing body of the judges has caused the draft, which has followed a turbulent and lengthy process because the two speakers initially appointed to issue the report were relieved at the not being able to close a text from …

