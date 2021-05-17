The CGPJ carries out its last two appointments with 47 vacancies still to be filled and without renewal on the horizon

The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has held this Monday lwhat will be his last two judges appointments until he is renewed, a horizon that seems distant after the last exchange of reproaches between the PSOE and the PP. From the body, whose mandate expired in December 2018, they point out that with the entry into force in April of the law that limits their power while the magistrates are in office, there will be 47 vacancies that cannot be filled.

Ricardo Cuesta del Castillo and Fernando Marín Castán They have been the two judges who have been re-elected as magistrates of the Supreme Military Chamber. They were both appointed to that position in November 2019However, the High Court annulled that assignment on April 13 of this year, as the CGPJ had omitted the process of collecting three mandatory reports that were necessary. On the day that the Supreme Court published the annulment sentence, the law of the PSOE and Podemos Government was already in force, which limits the power of the CGPJ while it is in office, since it expired on December 4, 2018.

However, the Supreme Court has forced the Judiciary to execute its sentence because the legislative modification of the central Executive has been after the original appointment. “Legislative modifications cannot affect a final judgment that takes actions back to a time prior to such hypothetical changes so that the procedure is repeated according to law by the General Council of the Judiciary in the circumstances and conditions existing at that time ”, summarized the High Court, which insisted on this version in response to a new consultation of the CGPJ.

In the plenary session this Monday, judicial sources have reported that the body has also rejected the proposal of seven magistrates to rule on “the lack of a report from the CGPJ“With regard to the royal decree-law that came into force on May 10, in which the Government delegated to the autonomies and the Supreme the ratification of the sanitary measures to contain the Covid, implicitly renouncing to legislate further despite the promise from the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, to provide a more armed legislative framework to fight the pandemic.

Almost fifty vacancies

The limitation of the functions of the CGPJ if it is not renewed by the Government will mean that, between now and the end of the year, 47 positions remain vacant of judges who will not be able to be covered, according to their own calculations. On April 19, the body denounced that the article, understood as a formula of pressure from the Executive to the PP to undertake a renewal that does not arrive, could cause its “atrophy.”

Therefore, they then denounced that 46 seats would be free that have increased now after the death, four days ago, of the magistrate of the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court Ángel Aguallo. Born in 1963, he was a professor of Financial and Tax Law at the University of Córdoba (UCO), a doctorate in Law from the University of Seville and a lawyer at the Constitutional Court.

The renovation, stranded

Before the CGPJ made its last two appointments, the PSOE and the PP have once again become embroiled in a discussion about the renewal of the Judiciary, which has already broken its interim record. And it is that, the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has hardened its conditions to agree to the renewal. “Until there is a parliamentary commitment that judicial independence will be reinforced and 12 members are directly elected by the judges, the PP will not renew it,” he said in an interview with El Confidencial published this Monday.

The leader of the opposition has always demanded this reform, but he had opened up to renew the CGPJ first and then agree to a new regulatory standard. Now he maintains that he no longer “trusts” the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, whom he accuses of deceiving him “at the last minute.”

“It’s all excuses“, for his part, the Minister of Transport and Secretary of Organization of the Socialists has reprimanded him, Jose Luis Ábalos. At a press conference after the meeting of the Permanent Commission of the Executive of the PSOE, it has been asked why it is necessary to change the rules of the game to carry out that election for the mere fact that the PP does not comply with its obligation to arrive to an agreement to renew the governing body of the judges, reports EFE.