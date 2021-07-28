The CGE warns that delaying the second doses seriously jeopardizes the goal of achieving group immunity as soon as possible

Share

The General Council of Nursing has issued a statement in which it advises that, at an individual level, delaying the dose for a few weeks may not have any effect, but, when the objective of the population is get group immunity, delaying it can be a problem.

Faced with those institutions or administrations that value delaying these second doses, they urge that be inoculated in time to continue with the progress achieved until now. “Although the technical sheet does allow a delay of a few weeks, we consider that it is very important to complete it as soon as possible to maintain that group immunity and achieve the highest level of immunization as soon as possible”, highlights Guadalupe Fontán, nurse of the General Council of Nursing. Also, people need to know that are not protected with a single dose and that numerous contagions after the first inoculation.

In the same way, Florentino Pérez Raya, president of the CGE, thinks that urges administrations to precisely manage this campaign because they “play a lot.” “The central government and the regional governments must do their best to meet the deadlines because it is essential that the majority of the population be immunized as soon as possible. Likewise, we as a population must comply and also get vaccinated. At a time like the present we cannot delay appointments to go on vacation because it is now that we must show that we are a society ”, points out the president of the 325,000 nurses in Spain.

In addition to an unstoppable vaccination, the fifth wave of contagions also seems not to touch techor, a situation that greatly worries health workers who they find themselves working tirelessly every day for a year and a half now. In this sense, from the General Council of Nursing remember the importance of continuing with prevention measures and urge individual responsibility to prevent flare-ups.

For nurses, it is essential that people understand that, despite being vaccinated, you can contract the virus and can have sequelae such as persistent COVIDeven if the symptoms have been mild. In fact, according to the Ministry of Health’s own data, 5% of those currently admitted for COVID-19 they are people already vaccinated with the complete regimen. The rest of those infected do not have the vaccine or have it incomplete. For this reason, the Collegiate Organization emphasizes that vaccination works and is essential get on with it as quickly as possible.