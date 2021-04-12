The CF Intercity and the At. Saguntino split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

04/11/2021 at 11:42 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Poliesportiu de Sant Joan and who faced the Intercity and to Saguntino it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The CF Intercity He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Alzira. On the part of the visiting team, the At. Saguntino did not pass the tables with a score of 0-0 against the Eldense. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in second position, while the Saguntino He was sixth at the end of the match.

During the first half of the game, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a score of 0-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Intercity from Gustavo Siviero relieved David torres, Nuñez Y Fruit for Martin Bellotti, Jordan Y Jose Garcia, while the technician of the Saguntino, Benito Espinosa, ordered the entry of Junior, Jagged Y Ubach to supply Spiranelli, Luis Garcia Y Ximo Forner.

The referee showed nine yellow cards, four of them to the Intercity (Pain, Herrera, Squire Y David torres) and five to Saguntino (Squire, Kike torrent, Spiranelli, Esteve Y Jose Carlos).

With this result, the Intercity is left with 39 points and Saguntino with 33 points.

On the next day the CF Intercity will play against him Stem away from home and At. Saguntino will play his match against him Elche Ilicitano in his fiefdom.

Data sheetCF Intercity:Manu Herrera, Juanma Ortiz, Egea, Álvaro Pérez, Peña, Jose García (Fruit, min.83), Martín Bellotti (David Torres, min.46), Coco, Jordan (Nuñez, min.46), Escudero and HerreraAt. Saguntino:Kedra, Kike Torrent, Escudero, Ducó, Peque, Borja Tárrega, Luis García (Mellado, min.80), Ximo Forner (Ubach, min.84), José Carlos, Spiranelli (Junior, min.76) and LoisStadium:Poliesportiu de Sant JoanGoals:0-0