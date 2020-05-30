The American company magniX, based in Seattle, just completed the first test flight with a Cessna eCaravan light aircraft, transformed from a Caravan 208 to be powered by a 375 hp electric motor. Over Moses Lake in Washington state, the plane has been able to make a full 30-minute flight developing a cruising speed of 183 km / h, stealthily landing at Grant County Airport.

The Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft, also known as Cargomaster, has been manufactured since 1982 in the United States powered by a three-bladed turboprop with 687 hp (505 kW) of power. It has the capacity to transport nine passengers and a pilot and load up to 1,315 kilograms, at a cruising speed of 317 km / h, reaching flight distances of up to 2,000 kilometers.

Works developed by magniX on the Cessna eCaravan light aircraft.

In a unit of the cargo version of this light aircraft, 208B Super Cargomaster, MagniX has replaced this unique turboprop with a fully electric Magni500 motor, of permanent magnets, with a power 560 kW (751 HP), capable of delivering 2,814 Nm of torque to the propeller shaft. According to magniX, this configuration is sufficient for “half-mile aircraft” carrying between 5 and 19 passengers.

On this flight, and with the collaboration of the engineering company AeroTEC, the Cessna eCaravan has completed its first real journey of 30 minutes over the state of in Washington, transporting only the pilot. The cruising speed it has reached is 183 km / h. Interestingly, the other Cessna combustion engine aircraft accompanying it “is making almost twice as much noise,” MagniX CEO Roei Ganzarski said when the plane landed at Grant Lake Airport in Moses Lake.

Replacing the conventional engine with this electric motor means significantly reducing the autonomy of 2,000 kilometers that the turboprop is capable of offering. This limitation is the result of something as critical in aviation as weight. To maintain it, the lithium ion batteries that have been implemented in the plane are not capable of offering the same energy density as fossil fuels. An airplane needs to be able to take off by lifting its own weight, that of the occupants, that of the propulsion system and that of the fuel that feeds it (the batteries in this case).

MagniX is also involved in the development of the first all-electric commercial fleet thanks to the collaboration agreement signed with Harbor Air, the largest hydroplane airline in North America. It will be responsible for converting the more than 30 aircraft that are part of its fleet into electric seaplanes, replacing its combustion engine with the magni500.

A niche market that attracts the biggest

“Electric flights are currently a niche market,” says the CEO of MagniX. “Our goal is to quickly reach that market and drive this revolution,” he adds. However, this is not the only proposal that is currently on the table, as many are the announcements that have been made in recent months supported by car manufacturers. The CASE strategy (Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Electric – Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric) is a mix of technologies that allows us to go a little further than four-wheelers. For many of the traditional manufacturers, a new interest in aviation opens up as a way to augment the personal mobility solutions of the future.

Ganzarski predicts that zero emissions aviation will require less maintenance than the fuel planes that will be 50% to 80% cheaper to operate. That could lead to lowering the price of tickets and encouraging airlines to launch smaller planes that link routes between more neglected airports.

The next step of your magniX is to obtain FAA certification for your technology. In addition, the company is also developing a 1,500 hp engine, which can be implemented in a larger aircraft. To do this you will have to demonstrate that your engines are as safe as fuel-based engines and that they will always fly with enough backup battery (usually 30 minutes) to get to an airport in case of an emergency.

