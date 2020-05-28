Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the rest of the stars that were going to enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in this year 2020 they will finally receive their ceremony (in the case of the former Lakers posthumous logically) in 2021. Despite the fact that some dates had been probed for the act to take place, they have not caught their hands with the situation of the coronaviruses and have preferred to insure, so the ceremony will finally take place early next year.

