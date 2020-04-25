The pandemic took all those concerts to which we made eyes for several months. One of them, and really awaited by Thom Yorke’s presentation, was Ceremony 2020. It was going to be the first edition in Mexico City, and the Radiohead leader had everything ready to blow our heads …

Things turned out to be different, not to mention. We must continue with the best attitude and with new proposals. Ceremony understood just that. And so that their fans were not left empty-handed, they just put together Ceremony at Home.

This new virtual approach will feature activities with several of the artists who would be performing at the festival. There we find very good names like Busy P, L’Imperatrice, Nosaj Thing, Pabllo Vittar and Little Jesus among others.

Better late but sure. Here is one of the most interesting parts of all this. If they believed they were going to be left empty-handed by Thom Yorke, they were wrong. Over there, on the label Social Ceremony, we find the name of the British frontman presenting Hands Off The Artic.

TQM ceremony. Eso So, while we are working on a new date, we bring you different virtual activities with friends and #CeremoniaSocial. pic.twitter.com/UloNouahSq – Ceremony (@CeremoniaFest) April 24, 2020

This is a track he made for Greenpeace in October 2018 to assist in the mission to protect the Antarctic Ocean from the effects of climate change, commercial fishing and human interference.. The song accompanied images captured by Greenpeace’s research ship, Arctic Sunrise. Resulting in a very beautiful video voiced by Yorke.

The appointment to enjoy the activities that we have prepared is this next April 25th. They will take place from 10 in the morning until 12 at night (as Cinderella). You can tune into Ceremony at Home from any of their social networks. Be it YouTube, Facebook or Instagram. This weekend it’s time to enjoy with Ceremony!