Spanish businessmen have considerably worsened their economic forecasts as a result of the coronavirus. The «Spain Strategy for the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis» prepared by the CEOE contemplates a fall in GDP for this year that ranges from 8% and 15.5%, depending on how the pandemic evolves.

On the stage more adverse -with a horizon until the beginning of 2021- GDP would plummet 15.5%, six tenths more than what was established in the Stability Program 2020-2021 of the government. This scenario contemplates an increase in infections and a sudden outbreak of the virus after the summer, which would mean returning to a lockdown severe. The economic paralysis it would be “higher” and the recovery of activity “slower”, the entrepreneurs warn. In addition, from a health point of view, vaccines and antivirals would be delayed more than expected.

The other scenario foreseen by the CEOE is the central. It is more likely to occur and is divided into two sub-scenarios: with and without regrowth of the virus. In the first case – if the pandemic is overcome in the third quarter of the year and mobility is normalized in the second half – GDP would fall 8% in 2020, in line with forecasts by the IMF, the Bank of Spain and the Executive.

On the contrary, if the containment and distancing measures applied in the first phase of the crisis are prolonged to the second half of the year due to the possibility of a new outbreak, GDP would fall to 12%, according to the report prepared by the CEOE in collaboration with Deloitte and ESADE. «This scenario could get worse if there is no early, coordinated and forceful action on both the health front (mass tests) and the economic front (support measures), to prevent what, in principle, is a temporary shock, causing permanent damage, long-term unemployment and closure of productive companies ”, says the text.

Make ERTE more flexible and freeze tax increases

The employers’ association has insisted on the need to make the ERTE conditions more flexible to avoid the massive closure of companies. “In many cases it will not be possible to keep the level of activity back to normal, so companies must be given more flexibility to adapt to the new normal. The productive tissue should be reduced as little as possible. We must minimize the closure of companies, “he said Iñigo Fernández de Mesa, Vice President of CEOE, during the presentation of the report.

In fiscal matters, the CEOE asks the Government to freeze any tax increase, including that of corporation tax. “It would be a big mistake, the economic recovery has to fall on the companies and that would be counterproductive,” says Iñigo Fernández de Mesa, vice president of the CEOE.

Town councils and communities

Entrepreneurs believe that it is essential that the autonomous communities and the municipalities take an active role in the de-escalation plan. They insist that they have to be listened to much more, since they manage local information first hand.

“We want to highlight the importance of involving communities, municipalities and social agents in this standardization plan. It is vital that all of them set the tone in this process. It will be more efficient from the health point of view and also economical. The closeness makes them more subject to reality, “says Iñigo Fernández de Mesa.