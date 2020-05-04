The CEOE has developed a set of short, medium and long term measures aimed at activating the recovery of the economy after the coronavirus crisis, which could sink the GDP up to 15.5% in 2020 in the worst case scenario. Employers focus on the need to provide liquidity to companies. To do this, ask simplify the procedures for the granting of aid and to expand its scope in certain cases.

Therefore, the Government must also extend the validity of the measures already approved and implement other and maintain them for as long as necessary to inflict the least possible damage to the growth and recovery of the Spanish economy. In this sense, an appeal is made to support sectors especially hit by the virus, such as tourism, hospitality, industry, consumption, transport, health, culture and entertainment.

Within the concrete proposal to face the future after the Covid-19, a series of defensive measures how increase the diagnostic capacity through tests and the traceability of those infected. On the other hand, private companies should be authorized to test their personnel according to their needs and define a plan for restrictions on mobility, given the probability of new growth in the contagion curve, delimited, flexible and structured by stages to which different intensities and insulation formats correspond.

The management of this plan should be done taking into account especially the Autonomous Communities, Town Councils and Business Organizations, they are the ones who know the reality of their territories the best.

At the same time, it is necessary to streamline the arrival of liquidity to companies that suffer a reduction in income due to the lack of activity and the fact that they have to continue to face a large part of their costs. In this sense, the need to broaden the scope of the tax measures and social contributions adopted is also raised.

Make ERTE more flexible

At labor sphere, it is considered essential to abolish corporate contributions to Social Security in ERTE and reduce social contributions for those companies that commit to maintaining employment in clearly defined terms and conditions.

Other measures to match costs with the recovery of activity and demand, reducing rigidities, would be prolong the exceptional measures regarding the suspension of employment contracts and reduction of working hours and articulate new ones, in such a way that the workforce of the companies can be adapted to the gradual recovery of activity, limiting the scope of the commitment to maintaining employment and the effects of its possible non-compliance.

Along with all these measures, the report prepared by the CEOE in collaboration with Deloitte and ESADE, raises the need to “hibernate” cash outflows thanks to specific measures in the fiscal / tax areas (deferring payment of taxes and self-assessments), and labor / social (delay in entering contributions); as well as those aimed at accelerating cash inflows (streamlining payments by public administrations), and increasing resilience to similar events in the future (promoting digitization).

To ensure that we do not leave any group behind, in the future it will be necessary to develop specific programs for protection and reinforcement after the elderly crisis, affected by COVID-19 and health personnel; encourage the offer of rental housing to favor geographical mobility and the employability of people; and in the case of establishing income aids, these should be efficient, transitory, and focused on the “re-employability” of their beneficiaries.

An exit strategy

Facing a exit strategy in the medium and long term, employers consider it necessary to develop a more digital relationship model at all levels, both from the public and private sectors, since teleworking, electronic commerce, education and distance leisure are here to stay.

Continue promoting the access and coverage of the current networks of telecommunications through policies and regulations that promote the deployment of new infrastructures and the modernization of existing ones. Also to face the digital gap that is determined by different variables such as income level, health status, educational level, age, etc.

At the same time, it considers it necessary to strategically intensify and strengthen R & D & I activities as a lever for competitiveness business, as this health crisis has revealed. Public administrations must assume greater leadership, both promoting greater public and private investment in R & D & I, and facilitating efficient collaboration between the different actors.

Finally, it is called to continue with the energy transition, favoring progressive decarbonisation and promoting renewable energies and improving energy efficiency, as well as all those technologies that make it possible to achieve emission neutrality on the horizon set, with the support of correct economic signals.

Finance recovery

Employers’ employers propose a Financing plan relevant based on the public-private collaboration, measures in the tax field, and firm financial support from the European Union.

It is important to note that the need to strengthen the sustainability of public accounts, facing the necessary public debt to implement the suggested stimulus measures, fundamentally, from solid economic growth, the efficiency of spending and without resorting to tax increases.

Within this framework, it is proposed to implement a set of flexibility measures that facilitate the credit performance of financial activities without penalizing their solvency or even helping to strengthen it.

Investor confidence

For investors, trust must be built to attract investment by means of a series of measures that make it possible to promote market unity, simplify procedures and permits for Public Administrations, tax incentives for investors and promoters and promote public-private collaboration through concessions, among others.

Finally, we must point out the opportunity for social dialogue as a meeting point and consensus.

This should be the natural framework for the reforms necessary to modernize our productive fabric, to face, among others, the challenges of aging, digitization and climate change.